Stress at Work: Who is Feeling It the Most and How to Combat It

According to a survey carried out by CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, around 29-40% of Americans are really stressed out with or at their job. Having constant work stress can give rise to many minor to serious health problems. It can cause flu and fever to heart attacks, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. In many companies, stress management techniques and classes are arranged where employees are guided about the simple ways they can add in their work routine to lessen the burden or to feel less stressed out.

The Most Stressed Out Generation

If you ponder on the graph based on the age group and indicating the respective generation and see which one is the most stressed out at present, you will find it to be the generation X. This generation falls between the age group of 1960s to late 1970s and has now entered into a phase where they are only twenty years away from getting retired. So, that makes this generation to be the most stressed out one.

Image Source

As per the reports, around 62.5% of people belong to generation X are stressed out whereas 24/6% of then are having personal loan issues.

Most Common Drivers Of Workplace Stress

Among the many factors that are contributing to inducing stress along the employees, some of them are described below:

Work Politics

Use Of Advanced Tools

Confidence In Their Skills

Sense Of Direction

Work-Life Balance

These are the five most common factors that contribute to causing stress among the workforce. Of all these five factors, Work-life balance causes 72% of the stress; modernization, which involves the use of advanced tools, creates 63% of the stress, which is followed by lack of purpose that causes 66% of the stress. Apart from this, confidence in the agency or in the job creates 62% of the stress.

Factors To Fight With Workplace Stress

Let’s learn about the many ways that can help you lessen the stress from your corporate life. You will get a better scope of your profession and will be able to focus more.

Learn To Say No

The first thing you need to practice is to learn how to say no to things for which you are not ready. You cannot take the responsibility of everything coming in your way. You have to think and take the right decision. A decision that is beneficial for you and one that can be possible for you to follow. You have to be more sensible when it comes to deciding what you should do and what to reject. Never hesitate to let out your thoughts and to tell the people about the things you feel more comfortable doing. If you do the opposite, you will remain in stress and will negatively affect your overall performance.

Focus on Task Management

Among the many factors that cause trouble, poor task management is the foremost one. You need to bring order in your corporate life. Prolong delays and unending procrastination causes a delay in delivery and poor quality work from your end. You have to stay active and aggressive as a new task arrives on your desk. Divide the time in a way that you get the chance to give equal attention to every area. For example, many logo designers often encounter a situation where they have to work on more than one design at the same time. In such a situation, they pick the category that has some similarity and create a collective mood board that ultimately helps them to save time.

Stay Updated

As you know that businesses are progressing at a fast pace. New technology is becoming a part of the business models and cutting-edge solutions are being offered. So, when the world is getting modernized why don’t you learn a few more things and enhance your skills. In many organization, employees begin to flee away as a new resource is introduced that can aid the operational or development processes. So, instead of switching between the firms only to dog the technology you need to practice and improve your skills.

Be Empathetic

You need to be corporative with your team members. Your personal skills define your success not the ability of other employees. You need not to rely on the performance of others to step on the ladder of success. Stay connected to the rest of the team member to learn a few things from them that can help you improve your performance.

However, many who are too empathetic get trapped into politics. You need to keep your eyes and your mind open at all times. Be very selective of your company at the workplace as not everyone thinks sincerely for you. Analyze the bad side in people and trust to find the goodness.

Wrapping Up

These measures will let you learn the simple tricks to avoid taking stress at your workplace ad to plan your life efficiently. You will never have to compromise your personal or social life if you learn how to manage your task and get down with it on time. Avoid making delays, as it will only create more problems for you. Stress is of no good for you it restricts your abilities and capabilities. Therefore, try to knock it down and keep it away from your life if you want to unleash greater prosperity.