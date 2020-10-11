Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stress at work, this slow poison

A quarter of people during work say they are very stressed in the exercise of their profession.

When does stress really become bad for your health? How can this phenomenon, although physiological, turn into a weapon of mass destruction for our organism? To answer these questions, imagine a scene – perhaps customary – in which your boss calls you straight away in his office in an unfriendly, even downright disagreeable tone, while you are quietly at your workstation.

Clearly, stress at work corresponds to the lack of resources available to employees to meet the demands in the business of Locksmith North York to which they are subjected. The difficulties they encounter are closely linked to the organization of the company, the nature of their work, and the pressures they are under.

Passed the first shock wave – but what did I do wrong? What does he want from me? – And faced with this stressful stimulus, your body will instinctively put itself in “general mobilization” mode. A subtle chain reaction mechanism is then set in motion, regulated by the nervous system and the endocrine glands.

First step: the adrenal glands release adrenaline, so the body can react immediately. Reflexes, muscle strength, or even perceptions are increased tenfold; the whole organism is in a state of great vigilance. This is what some scientists call the fight or flight response.

After a few minutes, this is the

Second step; the body releases new hormones such as endorphins, cortisol, dopamine, or even serotonin. The goal here is to increase the level of cholesterol, fatty acids, and sugar in the blood, with the goal that the body can take the necessary actions. Finally, once the event is resolved, a reaction of relaxation occurs, our body feels stress, then returns to its usual metabolism.

Tired, discouraged, demotivated … everything is not so rosy in the office and you have trouble getting up every morning. Be careful, you may be affected by burnout, this famous burnout syndrome. How to straighten the bar and find the necessary energy?

Permanent stress at work

In detail, victims of this occupational disease will exhaust themselves mentally and physically while trying to achieve unachievable goals or accomplish insurmountable tasks. Burnout often seems to come on all of a sudden, yet it is the result of a slow process, of continuous tension lasting for months or years until exhaustion.

Full speed continuously

In themselves, the first two phases of this process are not negative. Stress reactions, when they are episodic, indeed act as a stimulant for the organism. The problem arises when this phenomenon lasts too long. Cortisol then tends to saturate the hippocampus – the area of ​​the brain supposed to calm the stress reaction – with the consequence of inhibiting the essential regulatory process. This is referred to as chronic stress, a condition that directly affects the population.

