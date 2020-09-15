Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stress At Work? That Is Fixable!

All diseases from nerves. This folk wisdom, known to all. Then why do we continue to worry about trifles, exposing ourselves to extreme psychological stress and causing chronic stress? We have long been used to living in a state of constant stress. Is there anything we can do about it? And is it necessary? After […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

All diseases from nerves. This folk wisdom, known to all. Then why do we continue to worry about trifles, exposing ourselves to extreme psychological stress and causing chronic stress? We have long been used to living in a state of constant stress. Is there anything we can do about it? And is it necessary? After all, we have already got used to it, and so far (it seems) nothing terrible has happened?

Everyone is subject to stress. The majority of people are even used to them – what kind of life is it without shocks and conflicts? Some people even like this way to cheer up.

However, according to the statistics of Bbasepointpsychiatry.com: 27% of the interviewed workers of different firms said that most of stresses in their lives were caused by work, 45% believe that work-related stress is very high or extremely high, one third of workers thought about leaving solely because of work-related stress, 70% said that stress at work reduced their physical and mental health.

Stress in itself rarely causes serious illness, but it clearly contributes to “breaking down” the weakest part of the body. Alas, this “failure” is irreversible under severe chronic stress.

Reasons of stress conditions

To name everything you will have to not only take off your own clothes, but also ask your colleague to do it, otherwise your fingers will not be enough.

Let’s try to mention the most common: critical information load; excessive responsibility; growing demands of the bosses, oppressive state of uncertainty; lack of time and chronic shortage of good rest; conflicts within the team and within individuals; non-compliance with working conditions by partners and contractors, financial and other problems of the company, the threat of dismissal, troubles at home.

What can be done about it? A question for all time, because the causes of stress are not going anywhere. We will have to be patient and remember the well-known truth: if we cannot change the circumstances, we must change our attitude towards them.

Let us start by admitting that we are already under stress. It is important not to “blink” the first (albeit subtle) signs of impending danger.

The main “stressogenic” factors can be referred to:

  • Physical and hygienic conditions of work, including the ambient air temperature;
  • illumination level; air quality; noise, vibration;
  • compactness, crowding of workplaces;
  • insularity of the workplace;
  • Inconsistency of work with biological rhythms of the body (for example, sleep-waking, meal time);
  • monotony of work, or vice versa, “race”, aurals;
  • availability and duration of breaks for recovery.

Factors of emotional nature:

  • level of responsibility (the higher, the higher the stress);
  • realistic expectations of the employee (the less realistic, the higher the stress);
  • level of danger to the employee’s life and health (the higher the stress).

Information factors:

  • specificity and certainty of job duties (the more specific, the less stressful);
  • clear and precise work algorithms (the clearer and more precise the less stressful the job);
  • the level of heuristic activity (the higher the stress, the higher the stress);
  • the level of training in working skills and management of the necessary equipment (the lower the stress, the higher the stress).

CommuniStress At Work? That Is Fixable!cative factors:

  • level in the hierarchical structure of the organization (the higher the higher the stress);
  • management style (the more “poisonous” and critical, the higher the stress);
  • opportunities to communicate with colleagues (the more, the less stressful).

The most “stressful” professions, in descending order on a 10-point scale: miners, civil aviation pilots, journalists, construction workers, dentists, actors, politicians, doctors, teachers, bus drivers, salespeople, diplomats, and farmers. If you are not on this list, don’t worry, it increases the risk of stress.

Samuel Coolidge, Ph.D. Psychologist at Humanity

Samuel believes that the word is the most powerful tool that changes our lives.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Hero Images/Getty Images
Well-Being//

These Steps Are Proven to Help Companies Fight Stress at Work

by Sammy Courtright
Illustration by Julia Yoon for Thrive Global
Work-Life Integration//

I Lived Through Burnout. Here’s What I’ve Learned About Managing Stress So You Don’t Have to Reach That Point During These Uncertain Times.

by Jen Fisher
painting of man covering face with both hands
Community//

How To Stop Blaming Stress And Thrive In Life

by Thomas Stachl

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.