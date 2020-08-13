Stress and violence in the home during the pandemic

Some parents are reporting more violence in their relationships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Children may also be experiencing more stress during these stressful times.

Here we offer some information that can help your family, friends or others in your community.

How to support your child

The signs of stress can be different depending on the age of the child. The baby may be fussy or irritable (cranky), change your habits to eat or sleep, or have difficulty walking or talking. Young children may throw tantrums, have trouble learning new skills, or have trouble sleeping. Older children and teens may be sad or irritable, worried all the time, not wanting to eat, having trouble sleeping, or having a stomach or headache. Stress can manifest itself in children in many other ways as well.

Here are some ways you can help your children cope when there is stress in your relationships.

Help your child establish healthy routines, such as before bedtime or in the morning.

Practice focused breathing with your child. In a safe place, help your children take deep breaths, inhaling and exhaling to help calm them.

If this happens, please remember that your pediatrician is available to help you. If you are concerned that your child may be having difficulties due to stress, anxiety, or fear, please talk with your child’s doctor to better understand the child’s symptoms and to help find support services in your community.

Resources and security

Your pediatrician can provide you with the number to call a victim services agency in your community. Many of these services are open and available during the pandemic.

Victim service agencies offer different forms of support and resources, depending on what may be most helpful to you. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free and confidential services in several languages. You can call or text, or chat (chat) with counselors online, whatever makes you feel more secure.

When a parent is experiencing stress or violence in the relationship, they may not feel safe at home. As a parent, we know that your priority is keeping your child safe. If you are concerned for your safety or the safety of your child, your local victim service agencies can help. Many of these services are open and available during the pandemic.

It is also important to take care of yourself

As parents, we think a lot about our children, but it is important not to forget about our own stress. In a place where you feel safe, if possible, please take time each day to do something that is important to you and relaxes you. It can be anything, talking to a friend, watching a funny video, taking a deep breath, looking at a portrait of someone important to you. There are some mobile apps that can help you remember and guide you to take time to breathe and relax.

Sometimes it helps to talk to other parents. Resources for Parents, provides free and confidential services, such as the Parent Help Line. The information is in English. Your pediatrician may also know about other telephone or virtual group support services in your community.