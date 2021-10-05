Stress and the Small Business Owner

Life as a small business owner can be pretty hectic and more than a little stressful.

On a good day, you get all the high-priority tasks you wanted to complete, checked off your list. The sun shines, an email arrives from a happy customer with a glowing testimonial. You get 3 more sales meaning you’ve met your monthly goal!

For many, that’s not how the day goes, especially when you are the owner, the worker, the COO, CMO, and wear most of the other hats too!

Many, small business owners, live from one job to the next. They get a client at which point they stop prospecting, they may stop advertising, they may stop attending networking events, all their available effort goes to making a success of their current work.

For this type of owner, they need efficient and effective systems to reduce their workload. If the lack of a consistent sales pipeline is causing stress and anxiety, then an inbound marketing system would be the solution that should be strongly considered.

An inbound system works 24×7, it would need very little attention and would attract qualified leads who are already aware of the business, its products and services. These systems have an initial cost, both in terms of money and time, but they usually pay for themselves very quickly. With an inbound marketing system, when the business needs more customers, the advertising tap is turned on a little more, when the queue is getting too long, close the tap a little.

For the small businesses owner, this type of marketing is truly a comfort. It can swiftly relieve stress and anxiety related to getting customers on a reliable basis.

