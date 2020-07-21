Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stress and Performance Anxiety, Part 2

If you’ve ever been anxious before going on a stage, running a race, or in bed with your spouse, you’ve experienced performance anxiety. In my last post, I explained some reasons for performance anxiety, and how it can affect your emotional and physical health. Here are some tips to help you self-manage your stress and […]

By

If you’ve ever been anxious before going on a stage, running a race, or in bed with your spouse, you’ve experienced performance anxiety. In my last post, I explained some reasons for performance anxiety, and how it can affect your emotional and physical health.

Here are some tips to help you self-manage your stress and decrease your performance anxiety.

  • Incorporate relaxation techniques into your daily life. Meditation, creative visualization, yoga, and chi gong are all strategies that teach you how to manage your stress level and anxiety.
  • Work on positive self-talk. Everyone has within them a critical inner voice. And, whether you are a male or female, you have within you the capacity to deliberately override that negative chatter. When destructive language arises, talk back to it in a positive way. Behavior modification can help you confront your inner voice by identifying its source, and reflecting upon how it affects your sense of self.

Remind yourself that critical thoughts come from your childhood, your insecurities, and lack of self-esteem. Treat yourself as your own best friend, mirroring back to yourself who you are today, in relation to the challenges you faced as a child.

  • Practice. Practice and rehearse positive conversational dialog. Through authentic inner dialog you not only validate yourself and your abilities, but also, your own inner value.
  • Begin writing in a journal. Write down your feelings without self-editing. By looking at your feelings in black and white, you will automatically lower the decibels of tension. Similarly, by focusing in a positive way on your feelings, you can have empathy and compassion for yourself.
  • Know your history. Performance anxiety is not an equal opportunity problem. If you have had poor bonding in early childhood or trauma – including parental divorce, a bad experience while performing, or have self-esteem issues – you will be more prone to a heightened state of anxiety when stressed.

The fear of being judged, criticized, or scrutinized, can be extremely painful to an insecure person. By knowing your history, you can make the decision to seek professional help if needed, as well as choose the appropriate stress-reduction techniques for your particular situation.

  • Practice techniques that help you de-stress sexually. In reality, making a new sexual habit is no different than potty-training, where you learn to stop and start on command. By teaching your body to respond to deliberate cues, you will gain confidence and competence.

These include honestly communicating to your partner about both your fear and anxiety. This gives you a chance to work with your partner, and opens the door to ever deeper trust, intimacy and connection. Just the simple act of communicating your fears to your partner will immediately reduce sexual stress. Once liberated, you can work together to discover ways to enhance your sexual experience.

By taking control of your dysfunctional orgasm, premature ejaculation, or inability to orgasm, through the construction of new habits, behavior modification, therapy, medication when needed, increased foreplay, and relaxation strategies before, during and after sex, you’ll find that stress reduction is liberating. Using strategies, such as creative visualization, imagining a successful sexual experience, or simply practicing, which can be a lot of fun, you will find that you and your partner can experience new ways to express yourself intimately, leading to trust, and a deepening fulfillment in each other’s arms.

In the final analysis, you can cure performance anxiety. At the end of the day, the journey through life is your journey and it really is all about you. So take the time to learn how to relax and thus, self-manage your stress, and you will conquer your fear of performing in front of others.

Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Self-Managing Stress

by Dr. Gail Gross
Shot of an attractive young woman admiring herself in a bathroom mirror at home
Community//

4 Steps to Improve Self-Talk

by Debbie Biery
How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak
Community//

How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak

by Gill Crossland Thackray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.