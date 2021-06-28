Stress and Distress in a Pandemic: An Analysis by Jason E Fisher

The dawn of 2020 not only brought hopes for the millennials to finally fulfill their bucket list and to finally make their resolutions come true. it also brought uncertainty, depression, a feeling of helplessness, mental illness,and a never-ending lockdown. People were forced to live in their homes and just hope for the pandemic to end. Little was known of the situation which brought not only people’s bodies but also their mental health to an unhealthy point. The concept of mental illness is hardly acknowledged by anybody but is quite prevalent in modern-day society.

The Concept of Mental Illness: Explained by Jason E Fisher

Mental illness, in simpler terms, is a health condition where a person experience change in emotions, thinking, or behaviour. Withthe ongoing crisis, people are more and more prone to such conditions, especially students and millennials. They are the most affected people as the schools are shut and have nowhere to go. It could be a problem which we all need to address actively. A person can experience anxiety, start avoiding people, or sometimes become hyperactive. They are very much prevalent in today’s world. As we are moving forward,when the problem keeps on increasing, we are more and more stuck in our brain trying to figure out how to deal with our expectations and live life to its fullest. Each of us has tried different coping mechanisms to deal with situations, from planting/gardening to yoga/cooking. But the real question here is how to get out of our mind and start living in this world of COVID-19 and acknowledge your peace of mind.

The Way Forward

As suggested by Jason E Fisher, there is only one thing we need in these tough times, and that is peace of mind. To attain that, the first step is to acknowledge your fears and start to live in the moment, Carpe Diem. One thing that this pandemic taught us was to live in the moment and to just let go. There are no clear-cut rules that all the things will work for you as each individual is unique and has their share of problems to deal with. We all need to find our mantra to deal with our issues. For some, talking to friends help, but for some, it is just 15 minutes of Yoga that will do. All those who are a reader would just be happy with a good book. So, whatever works for you to be in that happy place is what you should do.

We all should work towards a strong mental health strategy to address such issues as it is not normal. We keep on confronting uncertain periods for regularity to be re-established. We should make not many strides towards self-care similar to the means we take to stop the spread of the infection. The most important step toward this path is to delay down and to take things each in turn. In difficulty rehearsing appreciation, empathy, and care-based activities can go far in standing our ground.