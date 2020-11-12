Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Strengths of a Millennial Leader | Randall Hunt

In today’s modern world, it’s important for businesses to take a good, hard look at their leadership teams and their company culture. If a self-assessment of your company reveals a steady pattern of high employee turnover rate, poor customer service scores, a lack of communication among team members, failure to embrace change, and a lack of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In today’s modern world, it’s important for businesses to take a good, hard look at their leadership teams and their company culture. If a self-assessment of your company reveals a steady pattern of high employee turnover rate, poor customer service scores, a lack of communication among team members, failure to embrace change, and a lack of earnings, these could all be signs that a complete overhaul might be in order. 

Millennials currently represent 35% of the global workforce, and they will make up the majority within the next five years. They are a hard-working group, easily surpassing 40 hours/week, yet they also have a carefree 21% annual turnover rate in employment. Knowing that 75% of the future working industry will be comprised of millennials, businesses need to change their priorities and goals to align with the things that millennials hold most valuable. 

There are several traditional leadership styles that used to work in an age where it was frowned upon to question authority. People went through multiple levels of management to communicate with a figurehead, and there were few decisions made with massive input from the teams. People didn’t value what causes the company stood for because the focus was on the goods or services it provided.

Those old styles of leadership don’t apply to this new working demographic for several reasons. Perhaps the most profound difference is the metric they use to determine a person’s value. Baby boomers and traditional leaders view knowledge and boots-on-the-ground experience as the most valued currency when seeking new hires. Millennials, on the other hand, don’t see a person’s worth as being measured that way. Aside from the counterintuitive concept that the upcoming majority of employees are going to simply be too young to qualify for traditional criteria regarding experience, there are many other skills that make someone valuable. 

One important strength of a millennial leader is their desire to mentor and be mentored. They crave knowledge, both in-person and online. Millennials see leadership as the empowerment of others, not as a one-sided multi-tiered platform. They also understand the mental health advantage of having employees who can practice self-care guilt-free. They are way more flexible with hours and nontraditional working methods because they trust their employees to get the job done in the best way that suits them. Morale, in turn, gets boosted, since employees appreciate the trust being instilled in them by their boss. Linear, flat leadership styles also eliminate the middleman if someone wants to speak to their boss. Communication is freely encouraged.

This blog was originally published on RandallHunt.org

    Randall Hunt, Founder and Acting CEO at Athletic Apex Enterprise

    Randall Hunt is the Founder of the Athletic Apex Enterprise. After falling in love with the game of golf, Randall rose to the top as one of the best young golfers in the country, earning him a full-ride to Pepperdine University. But after a car accident cost him the mobility of his right arm, Randall's golf aspirations were put to a hault.

    Dissatisfied with the bad news, Randall developed a way to regain full mobility of his right arm, alleviating the chronic pain the doctors told him would be with him for life. Through this journey, Randall developed the Bionetics system that has helped world class champions and Olympic athletes. He is passionate about helping people across all walks of life find freedom and reach their full potential; to do everything to the Apex.

    As acting CEO of the Athletic Apex Enterprise, Randall donates his time and resources to various charities, and he’s passionate about pushing past perceived limits, whether that be with his community outreach, his company, or his passion for aviation, something he can be found exploring in his spare time.

    During his free time, Randall loves spending time with his beautiful family, flying airplanes, traveling, and focusing on dedicating time, resources, and innovation to the community around him.

    For more, be sure to follow Randall Hunt online and check out AthleticApex.com and Bionetics.info.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    7 Reasons Talented and Hard-working Employees Leave

    by Louis Lehot
    Community//

    Millennials: Key to Small Business Success

    by Erik Day
    ImYanis / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    A Former CEO Explains the Key to Getting Millennial and Gen Z Women to Stay at Your Company

    by Heidi Ganahl

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.