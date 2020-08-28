Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Strategies for Successful Community Engagement

Strategies for Successful Community Engagement

Do you want to engage with your community? Your answer should be yes. It’s a vital part of building and nurturing a relationship between you or your brand and your customers, users, or fans. With successful community engagement, you’ll build brand loyalty and increase user retention, and it’ll help to drive more leads to your company. This is ultimately more cost-effective than relying on ad campaigns on Facebook; with an engaged community, they drive the leads for you. Though these strategies might not work for everyone, here are a few community engagement strategies you could start using today.

Provide a space for community engagement.

You won’t have a community without any members, and you won’t have any members if they don’t have a place to gather and interact with one another. Though the community might build up with you as the topic, ultimately everything is about your members. They want to talk to one another about you and your brand or other important things, and you should encourage them to do so. If your community feels like it’s being heard and that what they’re saying is being valued, they’ll be more likely to stick with you and your platform. 

You can show them that you hear them by sharing user-generated content online (with permission from the users, of course). It will not only let you interact with those you’re there for, but it’ll also help assure you that you’re not posting to the void.

Be responsive to your members.

Very few people like to talk to themselves when they could be talking with other people. Communities aren’t formed just by existing in a similar fanbase; they need to interact with one another. This also goes for you—if you want to build a repertoire with your fans, you need to interact with them once in a while. What are people posting about in your community? What are they sharing? How can you engage with these posts? By showing your face in the group you’ve created, you’ll build a relationship with your followers, and that can eventually lead to trust and retention.

Make things fun!

When done right, community engagement can be a ton of fun! You’ll only bore people if you post nothing but promotional content for them to see—frankly, it’s a surefire way to get confused with a bot posting pre-scheduled messages rather than a real person behind the screen. Balance your posts between promotional ones and creative content (photos, videos, what you’re working on presently, etc.). Doing so will eventually set you up for monetization opportunities, and from there, you’ll be golden.

david auer cpa thriveglobal

David Auer CPA, Founder and President of Provident CPAs

David Auer CPA is based in Tulsa, OK, where he is the President of Provident CPAs, a group he founded. David belives that he shouldn’t only focus his energy on his work. He also seeks to serve the community around him. As a result, he is a passionate advocate for community engagement.

 

David’s career has spanned more than three decades. He’s become an expert at helping businesses save money. Normally when a business performs their taxes, they don’t have someone to help them out and show them what they’re doing wrong. David’s group lends a hand to help point out where businesses are losing unnecessary money.

 

David Auer CPA and his team known that when businesses are proactive they can save money and build wealth faster. His team also helps businesses decide where to invest to generate income. David knows that by helping businesses, he is also helping the community. The businesses provide valuable services and jobs.

 

David is about more than just letting his actions trickle back into the community. He wants to be an active example of how professionals can adapt their services and engage their neighbors. He’s an advocate for programs such as a community garden, local soup kitchens, or community centers where people can learn more about a variety of activities.

 

David Auer CPA know that with success comes responsibility. This is something he has strived to teach his three children with his wife of more than 30 years. All of their kids are either enrolled in college or college graduates. David is proud that they are happy to lend a hand to people in need. They’ve participated in food drives and other community outreach programs.

 

When not working or helping in the community, David enjoys traveling, especially with his family. He’s visited countries in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. He’s also visited the states of Alaska and Hawaii.

 

To learn more about David Auer CPA and his professional ventures, visit his blog at DavidAuerCPA.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

