Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Strategies for Involving Students in Their Own Learning

Learning is a continuous process requiring cognitive and behavioral engagement. Teachers need to design lessons that make students pay attention and get a quality education. Students get attached to certain activities emotionally, without employing mental concentration, allowing them to master a particular craft, knowledge, or skill. Teachers and educators need to understand how to increase […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Learning is a continuous process requiring cognitive and behavioral engagement. Teachers need to design lessons that make students pay attention and get a quality education. Students get attached to certain activities emotionally, without employing mental concentration, allowing them to master a particular craft, knowledge, or skill.

Teachers and educators need to understand how to increase the students’ engagement cognitively, emotionally, and behaviorally. Let’s look at the critical strategies for involving students in their learning:

Foster competence

Competence is an essential trait in learning that helps students achieve and exceed their performance. When students effectively perform any activity, it boosts their morale, giving them the zeal to increase productivity.

Teachers and educators need to foster competence in students to encourage them to increase their levels of proficiency and understanding. With that, students enjoy learning and get to feel they are part of the equation.

Make lessons meaningful

People generally want to participate in meaningful activities. They want to be part of beneficial activities, to get satisfaction. The same applies to students. According to research, students want their learning sessions to be worth their time and effort.

When teachers make lessons meaningful, students engage satisfactorily. In addition, educators can relate to other students’ experiences to make the lessons personal and get the undivided attention of their students.

Develop positive relationships with students

Creating a positive relationship between students and teachers can be daunting. Yet, despite the challenges most educators go through, it is one of the best ways to get students engaged in their learning.

When teachers form close relationships with students, it makes them feel comfortable to open up on areas they feel challenged. In addition, the connection created with the positive association encourages students to display enthusiasm and a positive attitude towards learning.

Encourage mastery orientations

Mastery orientations involve students pursuing activities because they are eager to learn. They are not just after pleasing their parents with good grades but also understanding the concept being taught.

For teachers to encourage mastery orientations to performance orientations, they need to look at various approaches. For example, they can keep students’ grades private and recognize a student’s effort and improvement.

Final thoughts

Achieving total concentration of students when learning is a great challenge. However, the pointers above are some effective strategies for helping students be more productive.

    Tom Crews, Teacher

    Tom Crews is an experienced sports coach with a career spanning over three decades. Though his last coaching gig wrapped up in 2018, he still remains a teacher. Learn more by visiting his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    COVID-19 Gets an “F” but Teachers Earn an “A”

    by Aida Tate, Ed.D.
    Strategies to foster active student participation in your classroom!
    Community//

    Strategies to foster active student participation in your classroom!

    by Richa Ahuja
    Online Learning
    Community//

    How Blended Learning Is Shaping The Traditional Education Systems and Concepts?

    by Shaima Khan
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.