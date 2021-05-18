Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Strategic Planning Tips for Startups | Shaun Dallas Dance

Starting up a new business is intimating, no matter the scale of the company. Careful planning can help to mitigate that fear – and many of the risks. Strategic planning can help to craft the perfect business plan, regardless of the industry.

Starting up a new business is intimating, no matter the scale of the company. Careful planning can help to mitigate that fear – and many of the risks. Strategic planning can help to craft the perfect business plan, regardless of the industry.

It’s essential, especially during the early stages of a business, to plan out every detail. More importantly, all of those plans should be written down and openly discussed with all involved. Naturally, there are several more factors to consider when strategic planning comes into play.

Not sure what strategic planning is? Strategic planning is the process by which a company determines its direction. In other words, this is the point where a business would assess where it is and where it wants to be eventually. 

Flexibility

A business plan that is incapable of accepting change is more likely to fail, so it is essential that any plan formed is a flexible one. Look at it this way: a business plan should always be more of a work in progress than a set-in-stone playbook. 

Open Communication

Many businesses are tempted only to have the business owners or high-ranking managers involved in the planning. This is a significant oversight, as those that are customer-facing tend to know more about potential problems than any manager ever will. 

As such, open communication is an essential part of planning in any business. Listen to all levels of management and employees, take their concerns and advice to heart. Likewise, make plans openly available to a broader range of people.

Review Your Goals

Any business needs to keep up with its current goals. It’s even more critical for a small business to do so. Once a goal has been created, keep track of it. Not only that, but don’t be afraid to reassess and modify the goal as time goes on. There’s nothing wrong with changing how a company is run or the long-term goals of that company.

Choose Objectives

Don’t have a goal yet? It’s time to choose one. Each company should have a few (four or five) goals. These are achievable goals that can and will help to drive the business towards a specific direction.

Organize the Plan

Once a company has goals in place, it is essential to create a path towards achieving those goals. More importantly, that path and those objectives should be clear to everyone inside the company.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.org

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

