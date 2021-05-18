Strategic Planning Tips for Startups | Shaun Dallas Dance

Starting up a new business is intimating, no matter the scale of the company. Careful planning can help to mitigate that fear – and many of the risks. Strategic planning can help to craft the perfect business plan, regardless of the industry.

It’s essential, especially during the early stages of a business, to plan out every detail. More importantly, all of those plans should be written down and openly discussed with all involved. Naturally, there are several more factors to consider when strategic planning comes into play.

Not sure what strategic planning is? Strategic planning is the process by which a company determines its direction. In other words, this is the point where a business would assess where it is and where it wants to be eventually.

Flexibility

A business plan that is incapable of accepting change is more likely to fail, so it is essential that any plan formed is a flexible one. Look at it this way: a business plan should always be more of a work in progress than a set-in-stone playbook.

Open Communication

Many businesses are tempted only to have the business owners or high-ranking managers involved in the planning. This is a significant oversight, as those that are customer-facing tend to know more about potential problems than any manager ever will.

As such, open communication is an essential part of planning in any business. Listen to all levels of management and employees, take their concerns and advice to heart. Likewise, make plans openly available to a broader range of people.

Review Your Goals

Any business needs to keep up with its current goals. It’s even more critical for a small business to do so. Once a goal has been created, keep track of it. Not only that, but don’t be afraid to reassess and modify the goal as time goes on. There’s nothing wrong with changing how a company is run or the long-term goals of that company.

Choose Objectives

Don’t have a goal yet? It’s time to choose one. Each company should have a few (four or five) goals. These are achievable goals that can and will help to drive the business towards a specific direction.

Organize the Plan

Once a company has goals in place, it is essential to create a path towards achieving those goals. More importantly, that path and those objectives should be clear to everyone inside the company.

