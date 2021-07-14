Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Strategic Planning Tips for Non Profit Organizations | Shaun Dallas Dance

Strategic planning is an essential part of any business – even a nonprofit organization. This may sound like an intimidating prospect for a variety of reasons. Yet, it is not a step that can be overlooked.

Strategic planning allows organizations to plan ahead – not just for the following year but for any potential emergencies. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that everyone needs an emergency plan in place.

In simple terms, all nonprofit organizations should have a process for identifying and achieving their goals. Further organization of this core concept allows for the development of a strategic plan. 

Choose a Strategic Plan Model

While there is no requirement to choose from these options, most nonprofits find it easier to choose from one of several predesigned strategic plan models. Options include:

  • Standard Strategic Planning Model
  • Issue-Based Strategic Model
  • Organic Strategic Planning Model
  • Real-Time Strategic Planning Model
  • Alignment Strategic Planning Model

Each model has a time when it is best used. For example, the standard strategic planning model is best applied during calm conditions, while the real-time strategic planning model is best used during a crisis (either internal or external).

Four Key Elements

According to Prosper Strategies, all nonprofits must master four key elements to achieve success. These elements are; focus, strategy, people, and progress. Focus requires an understanding of the nature of the nonprofit organization, including what makes it stand out.

Strategy requires the nonprofit to choose a plan (either one of the ones listed above or a customized alternative). In comparison, people means that there must be a focus on the very people, workers, and volunteers that would implement the plan and keep the organization running. Finally, there’s progress. Progress element encourages accountability within the organization. It helps to create coordinated action by following one concise and clear plan.

Outline the Details

One of the best first steps to creating any strategic plan is to take the time to identify key details such as the organization’s strengths, challenges, vulnerabilities, and opportunities. By starting here, it’s easier to identify possible growth opportunities and where to focus on strengthening the organization.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.org

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

