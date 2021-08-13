Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Straight Talkin’ To Love: Little Willie John #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

A Look At The Late LITTLE WILLIE JOHN, "Tell Like It Like It Is," and the Serenity Of Saying What One Feels!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Getting direct to the point, when it comes to love’s communication is why conversation is such an art. Healthy relationships are based on direct communication, while speaking honestly about whatever is one one’s mind. There is nothing else left to it. When the arguing, and bickering is finally over, then we get back to the love!

Yes. It sounds cliche. However, it’s an art, that so few people have come to understand. It’s a skill that one should practice daily, should mastery of it be achieved. Daily and with a consistent effort. Too often, people expect their partners to be mind readers. Feeling as if a person should automatically know what the other one wants. The issue is quite simple to solve. Yet, people too often complicate the matter. If only individuals got to the point, things would be less complicated. If only people were more comfortable in conveying their feelings, the love would flow, more easily.

During our anger, frustrations, or sorrow, it is imperative to express it through words. For, when such happens, we are going through an emotional cleansing. What becomes dangerous is when we bottle up our feelings; only for them to explode. Before the explosion comes the agony. It’s a painful cycle of self torture. What’s intriguing is that it is, unnecessary! Yet, so many people choose to take the hard way-unfortunately!

A song. A song. A heart and a song! What is there to do? It’s simple, my Darlings! Talk.

What was so beautiful about those earlier, musical genres is how they established a certain nectar into our understanding of love. Love is meant to navigate, through! Direct communication assists us in that walk. Honesty within our communication is healthy. It’s assertive. It provides us with the opportunities we need to straighten things out; getting them in order, in the process! When the communication is clear! Problems slowly work themselves, away!

It’s called straight talkin,’ Baby! And, it ensures that love is here to, stay!

Little Willie John

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Willie_John#/media/File%3ALittle_Willie_John.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ezl0djGsZuE
https://open.spotify.com/track/1yvpxzoDZrmFHtGh79qnN9

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Eleven Ducks Said

    by Etashe Linto
    Community//

    Tara Ackaway: “No matter how successful you are, people are always going to have a comment about what your next move should be”

    by Phil La Duke
    Woman at a networking event
    Community//

    6 Foolproof Ways to Network

    by Karin Lykke Nielsen
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.