Straight Talkin’ To Love: Little Willie John #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Getting direct to the point, when it comes to love’s communication is why conversation is such an art. Healthy relationships are based on direct communication, while speaking honestly about whatever is one one’s mind. There is nothing else left to it. When the arguing, and bickering is finally over, then we get back to the love!

Yes. It sounds cliche. However, it’s an art, that so few people have come to understand. It’s a skill that one should practice daily, should mastery of it be achieved. Daily and with a consistent effort. Too often, people expect their partners to be mind readers. Feeling as if a person should automatically know what the other one wants. The issue is quite simple to solve. Yet, people too often complicate the matter. If only individuals got to the point, things would be less complicated. If only people were more comfortable in conveying their feelings, the love would flow, more easily.

During our anger, frustrations, or sorrow, it is imperative to express it through words. For, when such happens, we are going through an emotional cleansing. What becomes dangerous is when we bottle up our feelings; only for them to explode. Before the explosion comes the agony. It’s a painful cycle of self torture. What’s intriguing is that it is, unnecessary! Yet, so many people choose to take the hard way-unfortunately!

A song. A song. A heart and a song! What is there to do? It’s simple, my Darlings! Talk.

What was so beautiful about those earlier, musical genres is how they established a certain nectar into our understanding of love. Love is meant to navigate, through! Direct communication assists us in that walk. Honesty within our communication is healthy. It’s assertive. It provides us with the opportunities we need to straighten things out; getting them in order, in the process! When the communication is clear! Problems slowly work themselves, away!

It’s called straight talkin,’ Baby! And, it ensures that love is here to, stay!

Little Willie John