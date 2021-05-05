Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Storytellings Of 100! Pedro Infante #CincoDeMayo #Mexico

The Power Of A Number, Through The Eloquence Of Ranchera! A Performance By PEDRO INFANTE, and His Song, "Cien Anos!"

There comes a time in a musician and singer’s life, when a certain song reflecting time must be performed. Not only is it a necessity, but the exact (and proximate) point of time, must be assessed, celebrated, and presented to audiences waiting to hear. During that specific time frame, you have to be willing to ask yourself what is it, which makes that particular duration so special and fruitful? What is happening within that specific time frame? Events? The people you meet. Celebrations. All kinds of surprises and avenues. Just what is it? One day. Two weeks. A month. One year. Five years? What is the beauty in such a time frame? How does it capture the human Spirit and celebration?

In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, there is one particular, Mexican song, which highlights the sacred duration of a year and a number. Within the pleasure, and treasure, of five years, what happens in such a timing? During the course of the timing, there are different layers to be told. Through that, one must be patient and determined to seek the artists, musicians, and singers, who could paint such stories, best! Who were they? How did they navigate through such treasures? What were the teachings of these stories? And, furthermore, how did they entertain the artistry of the human Spirit?

The Mexican, musical genre of Ranchera has created different musical legends; those, who were worthy enough to perform the genre. In the song “Cien Anos,” listeners are blessed to hear the performance, for a century’s timing. Just what does that mean? Can you imagine having lived through a century? Have you ever met a centenarian? All the her/history, which has been crafted and created in one Being. Living through different periods, celebrations, and her/historical events! If only people were more diligent in recording every component, and facet, of their life. Every, single day!

Nevertheless, through one Mexican, musical artist, we are fortunate just to hear the dances, singjng, and musicianship of the number, 100!

Pedro Infante

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

