STORY TELLING – WITH A PURPOSE

BRINGING OLDER AND FUTURE GENERATIONS TOGETHER

source: spinayarnindia.com

2020 has brought us many lessons- how to be prepared and not to take anything granted. It also made subtle but huge impact on the otherwise unknown population. Children from nursery schools are learning online. More attention being given to the girls to dream big and work towards achieving them. The online tools have tremendously expanded to many regional and native languages. This helps to preserve the culture and heritage. We need more tools and technology to bring the children updated in modern trends but at the time honor their social values.

Organizations like ‘Spin a Yarn’ handle this in an innovative way. They have created a platform where aspiring storytellers can come together and share their passion for stories. Especially in their own regional languages. The one thing everyone can transfer to the next generation is the lifelong love of reading! The narrators or story tellers read the children books in regional languages and make is as streaming videos. They have partnered with UNESCO Indigenous Language Program so that the reach becomes global.

We have all grown up on stories narrated to us by our grandparents, parents, and other elders in the family. Those were the good old days when we would lie in our bed, as they took us on fantasy journeys with their tales — from turtles who talk too much, jackals and mangos, to tigers and laughing fish, folk tales delighted people of all ages with beautiful narratives on friendship, morality and philosophy. Clever tricksters, nefarious villains and brave heroes made up the compelling and enduring folk history of every continent in the world.

The older generation has domain knowledge, wisdom and wanted to share their goals and passions to others. The younger generation looking for inspiring stories from real lives. This acts like a good diversion from the traditional teachings and classes on mathematics and chemistry.

For more information: spinayarnindia.com

Matt Ravikumar, Writer, Reader and Cartoonist. www.mattravikumar.com

For living: Work as Project Manager in ERP Software projects

For Soul: Writer and published author. Looking for extra-ordinary events in a day’s life