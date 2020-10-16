Stormy Wellington: “Proper planning prevents a piss poor performance”

…I would say that you are the example. We need more people that look like you, talk like you, that make people believe in endless possibilities. Nothing inspires anyone more than someone that they can relate to. When I see you be successful, and you look like me, walk like me, talk like me, I now believe that I can be successful. You are either being the excuse or the example.

Stormy Wellington is the one of the world’s top earning African Americans in the Network Marketing industry. A 9th grade drop-out, teen-age mother and a former exotic dancer, Stormy had all of the cards stacked against her. She began to study the industry, develop new skills and excelled where many with more credentials struggled. Stormy has mentored over 27 millionaires and is currently on a mission to build 100 new black millionaires over the next year. Stormy truly believes that in order to eradicate racism, one should tackle poverty first.

Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

Well, where I grew up depends on what age of my growth we are talking about. I never had a stable environment as a kid. I grew up between New York, Carol City in Miami, foster homes, peoples’ houses. A little bit of everywhere.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I remember when I was about 23 years, old, I was dating this football player. I became very close with his aunt, and we decided to read this book together, “Think & Grow Rich.” Many people have heard of this book, however I actually read a version written by Napoleon Hill & Dennis Kimbro called “Think & Grow Rich: A Black Choice.” This book was life changing for me. Though I had dropped out of school in the 9th grade, this book made me realize that I didn’t have to graduate in order to be rich, I could literally think, and grow rich.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Proper planning prevents a piss poor performance.” Years ago I was broke and struggling, and I ran into one of my rich friends who ran several successful businesses. I was trying to find something that would get me going again. When I saw him, I asked him if there was one piece of advice he could give me, what would it be. He told me this quote, “proper planning prevents a piss poor performance.” I took it to heart. I went home and started preparing and planning, and less than a year later I was a millionaire again.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

First of all, we stand for economic elevation everywhere. We believe that everywhere we go, there will be a higher level of consciousness and increase. Our goal as a unit is to create 1000 families all over the world that make six figures or more per year, and the way that we do that is by helping people to get back in tune with themselves; spiritual mastery, physical mastery, mastery of self. That along with a will to win, and our way, will make history.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

To be a hero means to step outside yourself, and to engage in a vision bigger than yourself. To help people through your life lessons, and by totally and completely encompassing principles, and the evidence of endless possibilities. When people look at me, I want them to know that there’s nothing they can’t do, if they apply themselves and become very consistent and disciplined. I want them to know that there’s a higher purpose outside of themselves, once they tap into God’s plan and purpose for their lives.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

David and Goliath is a great hero story. David believed he could, and he did. He was tired of being bullied, and he went after victory and proved to himself that he could beat Goliath. I believe that in everyone, there is a David, if you believe. Another hero story is my mother. She had 5 children, and didn’t know how to win, but always found a way to make it happen. Another hero story is Stormy Wellington, a little girl that dropped out of school in the 9th grade, that had no privilege, no advantages, no handouts, but was determined to win, and did, over and over. Jack fallon, CEO of Total Life Changes, is another hero story. He started a company in his basement, believing without knowing how, that he could create an opportunity for normal people like you and me to not just have time and financial freedom, but also partake of incredible products that also give health freedom. Now his belief has grown to millions of lives changed all over the world. Harriett Tubman is a phenomenal hero. She saw something that was wrong, and decided to be the courageous one to fix it. She didn’t know how, but she used what she had and made it happen, and brought hundreds to freedom. She was awake while everyone else was asleep. She said “I freed a thousand slaves, I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” To this day we quote her, pull strength from her. I believe we all have a Harriett Tubman on the inside of us.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

There’s a driving force that’s unexplainable when you identify your calling. I asked someone just today, what do you do with the burden of your calling? It’s something that wakes you up in the morning and makes it hard for you to go to sleep at night. Some people ignore that voice of the Holy Spirit within. I think the calling always torments you until you answer it. Some would rather deal with the torment than go through the process and pain of fulfilling their calling.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

I think my team learns from watching me. I think you can either be the excuse or the example. The shift for me was when I saw a decline in mine and others’ checks. I took a vacation to get myself together mentally, spiritually, physically, because I was drained. When I saw that me stepping away was draining the morale and the momentum of the team, I had to create a new vision. A lot of people don’t understand that your vision doesn’t stay the same through every season. If it did, there would be no growth and elevation. So as your vision grows, someone has to put forth the proper plans and execute. That’s what I do. When I see that it’s time to move in another direction, I become the catalyst to make that move happen.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

Who I see as heroes today are the people on my team who are helping others to know themselves, to love themselves, to embrace themselves. Those that keep going no matter what. Those that don’t quit even in the face of temporary defeats. I see a hero in everyone who doesn’t quit. My son is a hero to me. My daughter is a hero. Anyone who presses past limitations and defeats all odds, anyone who makes something out of nothing is a hero to me.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

I would say that I have genuine concern for the mental capacity of the people of the world today. How long will our people be able to survive this new way of living, with this unseen enemy that at any given moment can make us or our loved ones sick? I don’t let those thoughts consume me, but I am cautious. I am concerned about the downturn of the economy, and what will happen to the people that don’t know what to do to help themselves. What will happen to the children whose parents can’t provide for them. What will happen to the parents who were happy but now on the verge of divorce because of no money. What will happen to those that were already struggling with depression and suicide, and now have to find a way to deal with all this other turmoil?

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

What gives me hope is knowing that “My body may be captive but they can’t take my mind.” Those that are attached and aligned with me, we won’t have those burdens. I feel good knowing who I am mentally, spiritually, I’m grateful for the mind that I have. I will always be able to find a way out. For myself and my team, we may have 99 problems, but a check won’t be one.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

Again, what has inspired me has been watching the higher consciousness of the people. Watching people who were asleep wake up. Watching the black lives matter movement finally get a little bit of traction. But more than anything, seeing how people are growing, learning themselves, loving themselves, is beautiful.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

Yes, definitely. I am more conscious than ever that things can change at any moment. I am mindful to never get complacent. Three things that are forever constant in life are change, choices and principles. Who would’ve ever thought that the world would undergo such a serious purging and shift, would have to grapple with a global pandemic at the same time as fighting social injustice and so many other crises.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

I would like to see social justice and equality amongst the black community. I would love racism to stop, and parameters to be put in place for the police. I would love to see cops wearing body cameras, and other things instituted to stop racism from being so prevalent. I would love to see us get the reparations we are owed. I would love to see black people come together and do more for each other, and support each other. I would love to see more millionaires come from this. I would love to see structure put in place so that none of this ever happens again.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say that you are the example. We need more people that look like you, talk like you, that make people believe in endless possibilities. Nothing inspires anyone more than someone that they can relate to. When I see you be successful, and you look like me, walk like me, talk like me, I now believe that I can be successful. You are either being the excuse or the example.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would organize a group of people to elevate the economy. To build schools, churches, subdivisions, grocery stores, salons. I would organize a group of developers, architects and contractors, and we would build, for us, by us.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. To sit down with her and ask her how she did it. She’s a black woman that has come from many struggles I have come from, and she made it. She has done so much for the black community, and you rarely hear anything negative about her. I would talk to her about what we can do for our communities, how we can come together for 1000 Families, and make more of an impact than has yet been made.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on Instagram @coachstormy, YouTube at youtube.com/StormyWellingtonOfficial, Facebook “Stormy Wellington,” Twitter @coachstormy, or they can find all of my resources at www.stormywellington.com.