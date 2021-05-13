Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stop working except sleeping !!

I learned the value of hard work by working hard !!

Work all time except your sleeping time… the owner of these words is none other than Elon Musk !! He is the inspiration for all workaholics. When we saw his face, listen to his speech we’ll remember to work hard. Not working hard, but working super hard. Life is once, enjoy your life by working on what you love, what you like.. so that you can dedicate yourself fully to the work. You can work comfortably, you can achieve your dreams.

Work for your satisfaction, work for your happiness, work for your passion. Work until you die !! Because working makes us to live, it gives the purpose to live. Work hard until you could, create miracles out of it, achieve your goals and sleep with satisfaction. You can’t replace hard work, for sure your hard work rewards you one day !!

Self belief and hard work always earn you success

– Virat Kohli

Work harder than you think you did yesterday

Nobody cares, Work harder…

Only cure for the struggle is to hustle..

If hard work is your weapon, then success will be your slave

    Ganga Jp

