Stop trying to be perfect and just be you….

Let me tell you a quick story about another personal stylist who was well established in Singapore when I started out in my career in Image Consulting all those years ago. I was in total awe of her, as she always looked beautiful (she had modelled previously), her website looked amazing and she seemed to […]

Aileen Lane, Business Coach To Image Consultants
Let me tell you a quick story about another personal stylist who was well established in Singapore when I started out in my career in Image Consulting all those years ago.

I was in total awe of her, as she always looked beautiful (she had modelled previously), her website looked amazing and she seemed to be always rushing off to meet a new client while I was lucky to get the odd client here and there.
While I did my best to stay in my own lane and focus on building my own audience, I did despair at times thinking I would never be as perfect as her.😔😔😔

Several years later, I met the same lady after her second child.
We both had two boys at that stage and had a lot in common as you can imagine.
We met at the same play gym with our boys one day and ended up having a huge chin wag.

She ended up confiding in me that she planned to leave her image consulting career and planned on going back into finance as she was tired of trying to get clients all the time and look perfect while doing it!!
I was well established at this stage and had a steady flow of clients so I was rather shocked to hear how she had struggled over the years.

The thing I really want you to take away from this story is that just because you see other consultants looking perfect or having the perfect Instagram grid doesn’t mean they are having it any easier than you.

My advice 15 years in… stop trying to be perfect, don’t bother copying anyone else and instead establish what you are good at and who you are ideally suited to help.
Once you are clear on that, business will flow.

Are you an image consultant or a personal stylist?

Do you feel fearful that you may have to give up on your image business?

Are you getting an odd client here and there but you you have struggled to get a consistent flow of clients?

Would you like to have a consistent and predictable flow of customers every month?

I'm Aileen and I can help you.

It’s my intention to help image consultants to take their image business online and to be financially independent. I am passionate about this because I’ve experienced how liberating and fulfilling it is to work as an image consultant from anywhere in the world. I am on a mission to help others overcome their fears and give them the tools to make this a reality.

As an image consultant and business owner I know the many challenges that you face as a woman entrepreneur.
From loving what you do to the agony of having to market yourself, be an accountant, get clients and look fabulous while you are doing it all!

If you are like many image consultants I know, you probably work very hard at marketing yourself but you still barely get by with the odd colour or style client.

Maybe you’ve tried every trick in the book to get more paying clients, you’ve put yourself out there, followed up, done everything you’ve been told but it’s of no use……… everything you try fails to get you a consistent flow of paying clients.

So my questions to you are:

[*] Would you like to spend more time working online so that you can transform and bring joy to your clients?

[*] Do you want to get more clients, so you don’t have to quit your business and go back to work?

[*] Do you want to learn how to create a high value program, scale it and sell it over and over so that you work less and earn more as an image consultant?

If you answered yes, to one or more of these questions then I can help you.

Get started on getting clients immediately with this free downloadable PDF Report ⤵⤵⤵

HOW IMAGE CONSULTANTS CAN BE FULLY BOOKED IN 5 SIMPLE STEPS
FREE DOWNLOAD HERE
