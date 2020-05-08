STOP THIS ASAP TO GET THE FAST-TRACK TO SUCCESS

Sometimes we get so caught up in finding out what might stop us.

Searching for limiting beliefs, blockages, etc.

This can be very interesting… sometimes challenging as well as exhausting.

We feel like we’re coming closer to our goals…

Step by step. Putting in the work and releasing one belief after another.

But this can be a TRAP.

The intellectual mind and ego love this; getting high on good feelings.

They are being satisfied by a feeling of progress without having to really DO anything.

Then we look around and are confused why nothing has changed.

This is a defense mechanism aimed at keeping us busy.

It keeps us forever stuck in the process so we don’t have to step up and show up fully.

It’s logical to think we have to do this mindset-shit before everything else can reveal it’s magic.

What if this is why it will never happen…

If you doubt, it implies that you still think there IS something that can stop you. So you’re underlying belief is that you are stoppable.

WHAT WOULD BE POSSIBLE IF YOU JUST RELEASED THIS BELIEF AND TOOK ACTION?

Aligned with your vision and KNOWING YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE.

Even if you fail, you objectively learn and move on because you know that you will achieve it.

