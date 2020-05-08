Contributor Log In/Sign Up
STOP THIS ASAP TO GET THE FAST-TRACK TO SUCCESS

DO YOU REALLY THINK YOU CAN???

Sometimes we get so caught up in finding out what might stop us.  

Searching for limiting beliefs, blockages, etc.  

This can be very interesting… sometimes challenging as well as exhausting.  

We feel like we’re coming closer to our goals… 

Step by step. Putting in the work and releasing one belief after another.  

But this cabe a TRAP. 

The intellectual mind and ego love this; getting high on good feelings.  

They are being satisfied by a feeling of progress without having to really DO anything. 

Then we look around and are confused why nothing has changed. 

This is a defense mechanism aimed at keeping us busy. 

Ikeeps us forever stucin the process so we don’t have to step up and show up fully.  

It’s logical to think we have to do this mindset-shit before everything else can reveal it’s magic. 

What if this is why it will never happen… 

If you doubt, it implies that you still think there IS something that can stop you. So you’re underlying belief is that you are stoppable. 

WHAT WOULD BE POSSIBLE IF YOU JUST RELEASED THIS BELIEF AND TOOK ACTION?  

Aligned with your vision and KNOWING YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE. 

Even if you fail, you objectively learn and move on because you know that you will achieve it.  

Share your thoughts on this in the comments below! 

    Charlotte F. D'Agostino, Coach for Peak Performer [Business owner, CEO's & former professional athlets]| Author

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
