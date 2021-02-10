Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stop thinking, Start doing..

Focus and Simplicity... once you get there, you can move mountains - Steve jobs

Many of us have this bad habit to think too much, do less.. The reason behind this lack attention, concentration and dedication towards the work. So action are better than words. Lets stop these… thinking, planning too much and simply start doing our work with the keen focus & show that we are the best. I’ll share some quotes to improve your focus , concentration towards your goal, dream and start tasting fruit of success.

Lack o direction, not lack of time is the problem we all have twenty four hour days – Zig Zaglar

We are what are repeatedly do, Excellence then is not an act but a habit – Will Durant

The successful warrior is the average man, with laser like focus – Bruce lee

You don’t get results by focusing on results by focusing on the actions that produce results – Mike Hawkins

A clear vision backed by definite plans, gives you a tremendous feelings of confidence & personal power.

