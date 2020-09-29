“Stop taking supplements that you read about!” With Dr. William Seeds & Dr. Guy Citrin

Stop taking supplements that you read about! Most people are shocked when I tell them this. But most people waste lots of money taking all sorts of random supplements, without having someone put together the most important areas that need work on the body. If you can’t feel your supplement, 99% of the time it’s not what you need. Don’t be your own doctor is always what I advocate and use your money to hire a professional who can help you understand the best things your body needs.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Guy Citrin, N.D.

Naturopathic doctor, Guy Citrin, ND, dedicates his time and expertise to helping men and women improve their general health and quality of life at his private practice, “Doctor Guy”, in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles.

Dr. Guy combines innovative integrative modalities with functional, naturopathic, and conventional medicine for the best possible results. He has diverse experience and specializes in treating chronic disease, hormone imbalance, gut health, and joint health with regenerative medicine.

Dr. Guy received his naturopathic medical degree from the National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois. He was a resident at a renowned affiliate site through Bastyr University before relocating to Los Angeles.

Dr. Guy is a member of the Endocrinology Association of Naturopathic Physicians, the California Naturopathic Doctors Association, and a nationally recognized speaker on gut health for Microbiome Labs.

Many patients visit Doctor Guy feeling overprescribed and under-appreciated. For Dr. Guy, he doesn’t just want to make you feel better in the moment, but he wants you to feel better into the future. He believes that health truly is wealth, and he enjoys helping patients feel better and restoring richness and vitality on a deeper level.

Dr. Guy’s objective is to provide exceptional and personalized care that doesn’t just mask the symptoms but treats the CAUSE of the dysfunction.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in Naturopathy?

My life was changed after my best friend passed away from cancer at a young age. At her funeral, I met a holistic doctor that changed my life. It has been my life’s purpose to pass along that knowledge and help people understand healing is really available to them if they do the right things.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

This is quite graphic, however, when I was in residency, an elderly patient came in for her yearly physical. I did a full exam and found out she had a vaginal prolapse. I had never seen one before and thought it was a tumor. I ran into my clinical director’s office panicked, and she came in the room and looked at me with a disappointed yet funny look. “Dr. Guy … this is a vaginal prolapse. Quite common and this is how you treat it….”

My lesson since has been- never panic.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the naturopathic field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of naturopathy?

I was VERY fortunate to land a very exclusive residency taught by one of the most prominent figured in our field. She trained me in primary care. Simultaneously, one of the foremost experts in the regenerative medicine field was also my director at residency. I would spend half the week learning about how to help with chronic disease, and the other half learning about regenerative medicine. Then when I entered private practice, I was given an opportunity to lecture on the microbiome at various conferences nationally. Already fascinated by the gut and

understanding how the gut interacts contributes to almost all disease, speaking to rooms full of doctors on the latest in the microbiome was very interesting and challenging.

I also spent about 15 years prior to medical school being involved in my own health journey. I believe the Naturopathic profession has some of the most profound answers to healing, and it is my life’s purpose to aid making this profession more recognized for the brilliant work its doctors do on a daily basis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

SO MANY! As I shared, there has been some incredible mentors along the way. The biggest one is the founder and CEO of Microbiome Labs, Dr. Tom Bayne. At 19 years old, I came into his clinic and did two years of personal work. Then started training with his team and became certified in the Life Line Therapy which he and his partner taught back then. He has been guiding me along for over 20 years, and now I speak on behalf of his company.

Without proper mentorship, I personally don’t believe success is possible, especially in the medical field. There is a certain art to understanding the body past the medical books, and if some of the knowledge was not imprinted onto me from incredible practitioners, I would not be where I am. I am eternally grateful.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives (from a naturopathic perspective)?

Accountability. We get so pre-occupied in our lives and tend to put everything else as a larger priority. Our family, work, responsibilities, etc. Like a personal trainer, it is important to have people provide the right steps and provide accountability for them. There are numerous studies about how if you have someone working with you on something, there is a much greater chance of success. I sometimes call myself the accountant of health! ha! Knowledge. Although we ‘know’ sometimes how to address the things we need to do, it is often much more complicated than that. Most of the time, I get people who have tried everything and still don’t feel well. I do a very thorough investigation into both their hormones and microbiome (gut) along with various systemic inflammatory patterns. I would say for most people, if their gut and hormones are functioning well, they are doing well. And often times, the reason they aren’t functioning well is complicated. That is when it takes a professional to come in and piece the entire body together. Only by understanding the various components, a thorough treatment plan is possible. And with a thorough treatment plan, true success can be seen. Dopamine. It feels GOOD in the moment to eat sugar, sleep more, eat comfort foods, etc. It’s not easy to work out, eat less tasty foods, get in proper hydration and sleep well. There are so many potential barriers people put up. There are emotional eaters, stressed, overworked, time limited factors, etc. And all those things that feel good in the moment that are worse for us, provide a big boost of dopamine which instantly feels good. So, when life becomes busy, it’s so easy to fall into patterns of feeding dopamine responses rather than working harder.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for anti-aging, obesity and physical health.)

Stop taking supplements that you read about! Most people are shocked when I tell them this. But most people waste lots of money taking all sorts of random supplements, without having someone put together the most important areas that need work on the body. If you can’t feel your supplement, 99% of the time it’s not what you need. Don’t be your own doctor is always what I advocate and use your money to hire a professional who can help you understand the best things your body needs. Poop regularly! At least one bowel movement per day is SO crucial! Sleep on SCHEDULE. Most people think it’s the amount of sleep they get, which is very important but it’s also the regularity of sleep. And most people need a full 8 hours! Biohacking is possible! With the right understanding you can increase your own growth hormone, repair your mitochondria, repair your brain patterning. There are all sorts of interesting things: Peptides, NAD, K2, Mushrooms, Hyperbaric Oxygen, hormone replacement, etc. Fix your joint pain with regenerative medicine. There is a HUGE area of medicine most people have never heard of. I use something called PRF: platelet rich fibrinogen that is a component from the blood and I inject that back into damaged tissue. It does what platelets do when someone gets a cut: it heals it! It’s fantastic for all sorts of orthopedic conditions, and if you are in pain daily you can’t live your best life. Surgery and cortisone aren’t the only answers.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Lean muscle! The leaner muscle you have, the better your overall metabolism is. And the more you can EAT without gaining weight. You need a high metabolism to sustain the energy to those muscles, so the more you have, the more you can eat. Most people stop working out, then their metabolism decreases and then feel poorly! Testosterone! Necessary for BOTH woman and men. Most woman don’t realize they need testosterone also. But it creates vitality, tone, skin, energy, strength and can increased libido! Endorphins! They function as major enhancers of our immune system. Since that is a big topic these days, exercise can increase the immune system. Endorphins also are our ‘feel good’ chemicals, hence the runners high. So it improves the immune system and makes you feel better.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Yoga: it is so important to have mobility along with strength. Yoga is a fantastic way to add mobility to your life and can also bring a sense of calming and serenity.

Weightlifting: This is also considered a cardio workout, which most people do not attribute. But if you try to lift heavy weight, your heart rate should go up! Any weights, appropriate the person, should significantly help with muscle building which is one of the best things your exercise can provide. I do recommend working with a personal trainer, because most people do exercises improperly especially with weights.

Posterior Chain Work: One of my favorite exercises is Dr. Goodman’s foundation training. The posterior chain is really neglected in our current society with constant phone/neck and sitting postures. Working on the entire posterior (back) from head to heel is vital.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long-term injury?

I love Peptide therapy for this! You need to have this evaluated with a doctor, but there is a great peptide called Thymosin Beta 4. Fantastic for recovery. You need a doctor to write you a script for this, and I really advise for people NOT to buy online through a non-pharmacy since this is a self-injection. But a great aid for recovery overall!

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your patients?

I think diets are so complicated because we are missing the basic understanding. Food can be incredibly inflammatory. I often times do a thorough food sensitivity test to see which foods are inflammatory, then help heal the gastric mucosa, and then re-introduce foods. I don’t really believe in diets, just knowing your own body and understanding what foods your body can and cannot tolerate is key.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you and your career? Can you share a story?

Empty Harvest by Jensen and Molecules of Emotion. Empty Harvest talks about the nutritional effects commercialized farming and the change in soil over the past 100 years. Makes sense why supplements overall are more necessary now than ever because our food have fewer vitamins and minerals than ever before.

Molecules of emotions changed my life. This book helped me understand that unresolved emotions can plague the body and are actually chemicals in the body. I stared doing Neuro-

Emotional Technique because of this book which has had a huge impact in my life, as this technique addresses actual holding patterns of emotion and allows the person to release them.

I do this technique on a select number of patients and have helped people resolve significant joint pain with 1 or 2 sessions without any other therapy. It is pretty remarkable.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would refocus our insurance model to a preventative one. We live in a system that is geared towards disease. Doctors diagnose disease states. Insurance covers diseases and treatments for those.

We are working backwards as a society and culture. We need to refocus our efforts on progressive tendencies and preventative health.

If we focused on reversing disease rather than a for-profit medical system, we would live our best lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“No one can do anything harmful to you. It is you who decides the harm.” I’ve been working with more esoteric ideas of the self. I have been coming to an understanding that people project a lot to each other, and if we were more neutral and less reactive, we would be less influenced and triggered by external forces.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Joe Rogan. I absolutely love his work and his interviews. I would love to discuss the idea of progressive health models, away from our current system and systemic changes that would benefit society on a larger scale. Plus, he’s so fun!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram @askdrguy

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!