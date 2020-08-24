Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stop. Start. Continue. . .

“You are the star in starting over & over.” — SARAH KAY

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Pink sea waves

One of the most useful exercises I learned when I first joined EO the Entrepreneurs’ Organization is the Stop, Start and Continue Exercise.

The Stop, Start and Continue Exercise is not only useful in your business but can be immensely helpful in your personal life as well.

If you want to try it, here are a few steps you may find useful.

Stop, Start, Continue Exercise

This practical tool helped me immensely during our Annual Strategic Summits/Retreats. By taking the time to reflect on what’s worked and what hasn’t in the past, it helps quickly align everyone to move in the same direction.

When working with teams, it’s useful to create an environment to tap into the wisdom of the group. Participation is key to getting buy-in. Once everyone is in agreement, only then can you focus on consistently doing the right things.

Materials Needed:

The goal of the exercise is to reflect on what’s working and what simply is just not. If you’re doing this exercise in a team setting you’ll need:

1. Colored sticky notes

2. Black sharpies

3. Three large white sticky poster paper with the words Stop, Start and Continue written at the top. Place them around the room.

Step # 1
Select a topic.
It can be anything from improving customer service or increasing revenue — finding happiness or improving your health.

Step #2
Brainstorm.
Write out the tasks on the appropriate colored sticky notes. (I like using green sticky notes for start, red sticky notes for stop, yellow sticky notes for continue).

Step #3
Categorize.
Place the sticky notes on the poster paper in the corresponding category.

Step #4
Reflect.
Step back, review and discuss all the ideas. Add, delete and move your ideas around.

Step #5
Focus.
Decide which three things in each category to focus on.

Here’s an example below! I selected one of my favorite topics: Branding!

Branding

Stop:
Using clip art.
Being unfocused and writing about unrelated topics that aren’t related to your business or brand.
Veering off from the brand style guide.

Start:
Setting up photos and video shoots and Using real photos of your people and your brand.
Organizing a library of digital assets (photos) on Dropbox
Using PLANOLY to organize your Instagram feed.

Continue:
Using stock image banks like Unsplash and Pexels for only 20% of your branded content.
Using your email signature to display your brand.
Sending a weekly newsletter with educational content.

Whenever I’m stuck, I use the Stop, Start and Continue exercise. It’s a great tool to help me refocus and gain traction!

Please share what insights you’ve gleaned from doing this valuable exercise! I’d love to hear from you!

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Series – Part I Raising Awareness among Women; Pass the baton on to Aspiring Entrepreneurs!

by Fatima Williams
Community//

9 Simple Ways to Delete Negativity from Your Life

by Lauren
Community//

Three Moms Who Prove that Having Children Should Not Stop You from Creating Your Success

by Heather DeSantis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.