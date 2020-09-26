Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stop snoozing, Start doing..

Start by doing what's necessary, then do what's possible and suddenly you will do the impossible....

Everyday night we never forget to keep alarm in our mobile and hope that we will get up early and start our day early. But when our alarm rings we keep on snoozing, snoozing for minimum 30 minutes to an hour and wake up in hurry and scolding ourselves for not getting up early. This is the daily story for many of us in the world. We never want to snooze but without knowing we’ll do everyday.

We are not just snoozing the alarm, we are wasting the precious time, we are wasting our life. We are missing the silent hours, we are missing the working hours, the better hours in our day. While you are sleeping there is someone who is working hard and hitting success at that time. Stop snoozing and start doing my dear friends. Everyone has many dreams, goals to reach.. just start doing. Action speaks more than words.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

