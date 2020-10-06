Stop Saying YES To Things You HATE!!

“The more clear you are on what you want, the more you empower your brain to come up with answers”-Tony Robbins

Have you been saying yes to things that are no longer serving you? How has your mental health been impacted by saying yes to things you hate?

Saying no can be difficult, especially when it’s not your typical response. The good news is you can train yourself to think and respond differently

Even though we sometimes can’t say no to certain things, I think it’s helpful to explore things in our lives that we find ourselves consistently saying yes to, when truly, our heart is telling us no.

Don’t let outside forces dictate the way you operate and the way you think. Let yourself do what is best for you and pursue only the life that is fulfilling and gives you a sense of real satisfaction. You have the power to say yes or to say no, so which will it be when it truly matters?

Saying no does not make you a bad or unkind person.

It means that you respect yourself. That you come first.

That might sound selfish to some people, but I assure you it’s not.

You can’t pour from an empty glass.

You need to make sure your reserves are filled up first.

Only then will you have the strength, energy, and capacity to go out into the world and help others.

Do what YOU love…… NOT what others think you should love!!