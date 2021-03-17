Stop just accepting life.

I had a breakthrough last night around a few areas of my life that I want to share with you all, as I fully believe that as women, we all fall into this trap in some area or another.

I was accepting life.

I was accepting a certain situation.

I was accepting it in some strange counter intuitive way that I thought was the right thing to do because peace begins with me, right?

But I was totally and utterly keeping myself held in a teeny tiny container of life because of that one decision to mutter ‘it is what it is and that’s all it is’ around a certain area of my life.

Now that sentence is a bit of a mantra for me, it prevents me from spiralling into an emotional pit and allows me to process things with a more rational mind.

But I had become a slave to that mantra, it is what it is, oh well, not meant to be.

Now don’t get me wrong, I FULLY sense when things are not meant to be, my intuition screams in my face, but having this blasé approach, blanket approach to all of life for the sake of not breaking my own peace has not served me well at all.

Here is the thing.

We are powerful creators.

We have magic running through our veins.

It is true that when sleeping women wake mountains move and it’s a powerful, almost scary and definitely intimidating power that is inside each and every one of us.

Quite possibly the reason that over time the ‘women’ has been played down, kept in the home, but that is another blog all together ha!

Sometimes when we get a glimpse of that power it even scares us!

And we retreat, to a place that feels less full on, less SHE-ra.

Because when we stand in our power, that is what happens, we become unstoppable, change makers, creators, illuminators.

Now where in that description does it fit to accept life?

Where in the realms of limitless possibilities does it suit us to accept ANYTHING.

And that was my breakthrough.

The power lay in my mantra, I had handed it away, that mantra became my point of creation.

My subconscious heard – Leanne accepts things as they are.

And so creating any change in the areas I had accepted to maintain my peace, well it was like trying to drag a double decker bus up a very steep hill.

I had the passion, I wanted to reach the top of that hill but because all of the power lay in the mantra – Leanne accepts what she gets – it was an impossibility for me to reach the top.

Not because I couldn’t, not because I didn’t deserve it, not because I wasn’t worthy, but because all of my focus was on – Leanne accepts life as it is.

I couldn’t have ever possibly created any other experience for myself when the power had been placed on that mantra, fixed on it, creating from that very point of reference.

So, I say this to every woman out there.

STOP ACCEPTING LIFE

In fact, if something means so much to you, that it pulses from your heart everyday DEMAND IT for yourself.

Take up the space you need to, so you make it happen.

If you want to write a book – WRITE IT

If you want to travel somewhere – TRAVEL THERE

If you want to change your career and do something that no one else would understand and think you had completely lost your mind – DO IT

If you want to change your friendship group – CHANGE IT

If you want to say something that you only ever keep inside – SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOF TOPS

There are no rules in life – NONE

You pretty much have a clean slate every single day from which to create your life circumstances.

YOU get to write the script of how your life turns out.

What are you accepting in your life that you do not feel should be a part of your experience?

Choose something new today.

Get playful.

What is it that you want to experience? because you can.

How do you want to feel? because you can choose.

Who do you want around you? because you can create that also.

Let the nervous energy of making a choice that you have no idea of how it will ever happen for you catapult you and motivate you into achieving that very thing.

So tell me, what are you going to change today?

What are you no longer accepting?

I am with you.

I am here for you.

I am cheering you on.

I am so proud you are reclaiming your power.

Sending so much love and always live your life Goddess powered.

Leanne x

