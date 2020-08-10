Stop Indulging in ‘Dream Excuses’ and Live an Amazing Life.

As a little girl, I remember my grandpa telling me I could do anything I set my mind to.

Anything??? For real??

At the time I didn’t completely understand the part about ‘setting my mind’ to something but I completely understood the ‘do anything’ part.

As kids, we are full of adventure, curiosity and ready to accept any challenge.

We go after things will all the gusto and fire in our belly. Until we understand what failure is we have no fear of chasing our dreams.

When we fall down as kids, we bounce right back up and keep going like it’s a requirement to be alive.

But as adults, we allow the fear of failure to become the ‘dream excuses’ that rob us of living an amazing life.

Does this sound like you? If so, keep reading.

In today’s article I’m sharing what’s really going on behind our ‘dream excuses’ and how to flip your ‘dream excuses’ into your ‘dream reality’.

Fear Is An Emotion You Choose To Experience.

Your emotions are always with you. The problem is, you were never taught to feel your emotions, especially the negative ones.

As a result, instead of feeling them, you push them away, ignore them or buffer with food, alcohol or some other form of destructive behavior.

You’re taught and conditioned by society that you shouldn’t feel bad. You’re trained to believe that life should be happy all the time.

And if your life isn’t happy all the time, something must be wrong with you.

There is just one problem with feeling good all the time that society doesn’t tell you.

Sometimes things happen. Like someone dies. And you don’t want to feel happy or good about that. You shouldn’t want to feel happy or good about that.

However, because you’re trained to feel happy and haven’t been taught to process negative emotion, you think something’s wrong with you. As a result you turn to food, alcohol, or shopping to make you feel better.

Here’s a newsflash for you, you can’t choose to be happy all the time. And why would you want to?

Life is 50/50. Meaning it is 50% good and 50% bad. Sometimes you’re gonna feel like shit and that’s ok.

Fear is just an emotion you choose to think. So is discomfort, deprivation, dissatisfaction, failure, insecurity, rage, an anxiety.

These emotions are the ones keep you from taking the action you want to take because you haven’t learned how to experience a negative emotion.

If you’ve been following me for a while you are well aware that your emotions are caused by the thoughts you think.

And it’s your thoughts causing these emotions that are the ‘dream excuses’ hindering your ability right now to amaze yourself with the life you could lead.

So what’s the solution?

You learn to process negative emotion. The same negative emotion that is currently robbing you of living an amazing life.

You learn to stop indulging in negative emotions as a way of staying stuck and you learn to feel like shit for a moment.

Does it feel good?

Heck no! It feels horrible!

But I promise you, that is as bad as it will get. You will feel like shit for a minute. That’s it!

The good news is, the more you do it the easier it gets until you are no longer afraid of being afraid.

What emotions are you willing to experience if you knew with all certainty you’d eventually attain what you want most in life?

Are you willing to experience discomfort, deprivation, urges, overdesire, boredom, dissatisfaction, failure, insecurity, rage, or anxiety?

How willing are you to accept that part of the time you are going to feel one or more of these emotions and it is your job to sit and feel like shit?

The more you practice this the better you will get at it and the more amazingness you will create in your life.

Stop allowing unprocessed negative emotion to rob you of your dreams.

As Jason Barnaby says, “Get comfortable being uncomfortable”.

Flip your ‘dream excuses’ into your ‘dream reality’.

