Stop Ignorance!

It is difficult to understand, in the big scope of things going on today, how isolation can be a problem for anyone. I am not talking about just “anyone”. I am talking about everyone in this country that has been affected by COVID-19, either directly or indirectly

At the beginning of this month, we talked about the symptoms of 2020. Diabetes, suicide, obesity, addiction, and death from COVID have shaped the landscape of health for us, Americans, and the rest of the world. Not only that, we have been living in confinement for almost a year now. We have been told how to live our life basically with very few freedoms. From a health-conscious point of view, it makes sense when there is a pandemic to stay isolated.

Still, you have to question why for all this time we haven’t had a clear direction that everyone has followed equally. People go in the direction they want to follow, or, they follow whatever they have been told from whomever they follow. Now we have a vaccine and we are in the same conundrum. Are you getting the vaccine?

It seems that for many, the vaccine has an agenda, of course not the vaccine itself, but I am positive you have been hearing all kinds of craziness on behalf of that.

Things like: “The vaccine has a microchip from which we will be controlled”, as though we aren’t already being controlled through our cell phones. The vaccine is basically a placebo so you have to believe it works in order for it to work.

If you belong to a certain political party you might take it, no questions asked, and if you belong to another party you will take it because COVID itself doesn’t exist.

The truth of the matter is, you are controlled, all the time, whether you get the vaccine or not.

How about if you let others do whatever they want to do without judgment? Instead of having an opinion about what the neighbor does or believes is the right choice. Think for yourself, think about what you want to do, and let others do what they want to do. We will all have to put up with the consequences of our own choices and be good with them.

Remember when you follow someone else’s beliefs, then you are following another’s limitations.