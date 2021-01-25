Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stop Ignorance!

It is difficult to understand, in the big scope of things going on today, how isolation can be a problem for anyone. I am not talking about just “anyone”. I am talking about everyone in this country that has been affected by COVID-19, either directly or indirectly At the beginning of this month, we talked […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is difficult to understand, in the big scope of things going on today, how isolation can be a problem for anyone. I am not talking about just “anyone”. I am talking about everyone in this country that has been affected by COVID-19, either directly or indirectly

At the beginning of this month, we talked about the symptoms of 2020. Diabetes, suicide, obesity, addiction, and death from COVID have shaped the landscape of health for us, Americans, and the rest of the world. Not only that, we have been living in confinement for almost a year now. We have been told how to live our life basically with very few freedoms. From a health-conscious point of view, it makes sense when there is a pandemic to stay isolated. 

Still, you have to question why for all this time we haven’t had a clear direction that everyone has followed equally. People go in the direction they want to follow, or, they follow whatever they have been told from whomever they follow. Now we have a vaccine and we are in the same conundrum. Are you getting the vaccine?

It seems that for many, the vaccine has an agenda, of course not the vaccine itself, but I am positive you have been hearing all kinds of craziness on behalf of that. 

Things like: “The vaccine has a microchip from which we will be controlled”, as though we aren’t already being controlled through our cell phones. The vaccine is basically a placebo so you have to believe it works in order for it to work. 

If you belong to a certain political party you might take it, no questions asked, and if you belong to another party you will take it because COVID itself doesn’t exist. 

The truth of the matter is, you are controlled, all the time, whether you get the vaccine or not. 

How about if you let others do whatever they want to do without judgment? Instead of having an opinion about what the neighbor does or believes is the right choice. Think for yourself, think about what you want to do, and let others do what they want to do. We will all have to put up with the consequences of our own choices and be good with them. 

Practice prevention, educate yourself and make the best choice for yourself without judging others. If you want to be part of the discussion, join our Unlimited Membership. 

Get the most out of all of our Group Series’ sessions, in which we address the ins and outs of all of these health-related issues in a free from judgment environment. You can be more of a critical thinker when you have more information and you learn how to think for yourself instead of blindly following anyone else. 

Remember when you follow someone else’s beliefs, then you are following another’s limitations.

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Liz Lefkofsky: “Everyone can and should participate in helping others”

    by Ben Ari
    Victoria43 / Shutterstock
    Mental Health//

    Why Leaders Need to Be Talking About Their Mental Health Too

    by Jennifer DaSilva
    Community//

    “Advertise your skills.” With Charlie Katz & Troy McAlpin

    by Charlie Katz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.