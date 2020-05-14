Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stop Hiring Toxic and Incompetent Leaders!!

As former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault wrote in mid-March, “How our businesses, chief executives and other corporate leaders respond now will play a large part in determining whether we can defeat coronavirus without paying a huge price in lives and national wealth.” Its been observed more than before now, the ‘incompetent leader’ has started becoming […]

Its been observed more than before now, the ‘incompetent leader’ has started becoming a topic of discussion again. Especially after the pandemic, work from home on one hand might have opened opportunities for employees as the means of flexibility, but it has come out like a challenge to many leaders. Their competencies are in alert zone. Leaders are being questioned again and again about their departmental strategies, about the values and the results, the way they are managing teams and evaluating team performances.

I have seen leaders that had been in the industry for more than 12 years started quitting, staying back, pressured and deep into depression! they were not ready for it and they did not even try, in other words – incompetency – which ultimately affected the quality of their decisions and ended up with layoffs of key employees, unpaid leaves and major pay cuts. Dumping all pressure on employees and their well beings. This situation calls for the updated version of leaders who really need to have patience, empathy, understanding of each team member and exceptional emotional intelligence before taking any harsh decisions or passing on pressure. Once this is over, it will define the new and true versions of each leader!

As it is said, ‘leadership is not defined by the leaders but by the people they lead’

Ruqayya Shah, Public Speaker | Mentor | Writer | Human Resource Specialist

I have been associated with multiple companies for a very long time, as a Human Resource Business Partner with the purpose to make innovation, change and employee happiness as a norm. But, my favourite part of the journey was being a mentor, an influencer for other and helping them thrive in their careers and lives. I believe that knowledge without any influence is not worth it, and influence is to drive their believes and faiths, to touch every heart and soul towards one mission. Thats how we all succeed, a win win situation!

Photo by Perry Grone on Unsplash
