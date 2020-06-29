Stop Giving Negative People Too Much Power In Your Life – Abdullah Asim

Going day-to-day with negative thoughts constantly can weigh a person down both physically and mentally. It is important to shift these negative thoughts into positive ones before it can ruin your day and take a toll on your personal life. When I ask you, how to avoid negative people, the very obvious answer will come to get rid of them, or to ignore such negative people, Yes sometimes doing this things can be possible and right also, but many times it’s not possible, maybe the person who is negative can be your your sibling or your boss or a person to whom you are close and you don’t want to lose them just because of their negativity. It’s been said that one bad apple can spoil the whole bunch and often, that applies to the business environment says Abdullah Asim

There is little difference in people, but that little difference makes a big difference. That little difference is attitude. The big difference is whether it is positive or negative.” –Robert Collier

Negative people love bringing others down. It can sometimes seem like that’s the only thing they enjoy doing. So what should you do when faced with a negative friend, co-worker, family member or colleague? At first you listen, offering a compassionate ear and hoping their negativity is just a passing phase. After all, everyone has a bad day now and again. Everyone wants to become popular and fit but if you embrace your individuality and reject the status, you will be fine. Life might only seem to favor and reward the hallowed and favored few which half the time don’t deserve it but please try to remember that you are a lovely and kind person and that cannot be taught or given. One tactic that successfully positive people have is to ignore and reject negative thoughts that enter the mind. It takes about 30 seconds of dwelling on a thought for it to enter our deeper consciousness. You can train your brain to reject these thoughts, stopping them before they can take hold.

Helpful Tips To Deal With Negative People

Don’t get into an argument

One of the most important things I learned is not to debate with a negative person. A negative person likely has very staunch views and isn’t going to change that just because of what you said.

Make a list and focus on the good points in your life.

Look in the mirror and for every bad thing you think you must find two good things about your life and yourself.

Don’t buy into their negativity.

Don’t allow yourself to become infected with toxic negativity. Do not engage in a difficult person’s habitual skepticism. Whatever you do, don’t stoop to their level. Maintain your emotional distance.

Choose Your Attitude

Spending time with negative people can be the fastest way to ruin a good mood. Their pessimistic outlooks and gloomy attitude can decrease our motivation and change the way we feel. Create a mantra, such as, “I’m going to stay positive today despite the people around me,” and repeat it often to help you stay on track.

Believe yourself

Here you need to believe in yourself, You need to be confident about yourself about your decisions and about your life if you believe yourself no negative talk or negative person can affect you when you know yourself no one can influence you or can bring negativity in you.

Make Time for Positivity

It is a given that if you surround yourself and your life with negativity, you will end up in a bad place. Make time in your free time to do things that make you happy personally. This can be a hobby, reading, sports or exercise.

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.”

It is not your job to make an unhappy person happy. If you set out change a person overnight, you will fall short and may end up feeling disgruntled yourself. The only person whose happiness you can control is your own. Life can be an unpredictable roller coaster but those who survive it and those you confide in and help others(clique as it sounds) are among the best out there.

Some people complain as a way of crying for help. They may not be conscious of it though, so their comments come across as complaints rather than requests. Take the onus to lend a helping hand. Just a simple “Are you okay?” or “Is there anything I can do to help you?” can do wonders.

CONCLUSION

Always try to understand different people perspective, and always believe in yourself that nothing is in charge of my life. No one can influence my decision my mood my happiness, its only me who can do that.

You’re responsible for and in control of your own happiness. And being happy is important to your overall health and well-being. No one can make you unhappy without your permission!