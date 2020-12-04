Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stop diving in Loneliness

“Whom should I talk with about what I feel?”, “Why do I have no one who understands me and accept me as I am?”, “Am I so unworthy that I have none so close in my life?”,” OH! Today no one’s home! Will do all stuffs I love to!”, “This Sunday will read and relax […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“Whom should I talk with about what I feel?”, “Why do I have no one who understands me and accept me as I am?”, “Am I so unworthy that I have none so close in my life?”,” OH! Today no one’s home! Will do all stuffs I love to!”, “This Sunday will read and relax since the family is out for social engagements.”

All the above feelings although suggest feeling of people being in same situation, yet have varied internal responses. We can make out that being alone doesn’t always mean that one internally feels alone. Many people are seen alone but they are quite happy and satisfied from within. Yes, one certainly does not do well if one feels alone! It is because we humans generally need social relationships to remain deeply satisfied at a mental level. Feeling of being a loner arise due to the lack of adequate social relationships in our life or may be as compared to others we see around us. If we observe and remark the feeling of being alone triggers alarm bells in our brain similar to that of when we feel hunger, thirst or physical pain.

The moment we feel lonely, we somehow start not liking our own selves and this situation as we wonder about and dislike the fact that we feel this way.

This feeling within feels like being in a “awkward” position when in crowd and seeing others socializing and happy. Thus one slowly starts isolating from people even in the known nearby and crowd one resides in.

It does not end here!

The damaging thoughts that arise while feeling lonely may pose threat to our self as by accepting these we start believing we are unfit for the society. Many do develop suicidal thoughts and get trapped in the whirlpool of these tendencies if not stop here.

Let us discover how these feeling generate within

Ignorance and lack of true understanding of The Self becomes main reason for having feeling of loneliness. Not respecting and giving importance to own self at first place results in arousal of such inner state. Also having difficulty in adjusting with other we live with –adjusting with their thoughts, way of life, etc. generates loneliness feeling.

Although we desire yet we struggle and find difficult to cope up with being alike one among those we live. In course of time, on repeatedly experiencing this feeling, sets within us a sense of insecurity and we tend to compete with our evil thoughts that harshly express our inability to be like others.

One needs to understand that until we continue to feel incomplete inside out, we cannot find peace with anyone around us. And gradually as more we tend dive in this loner feeling and sinking in these insecure feelings, we feel more distant from our close relationships. This follows the feeling of being left out among people.

So how can we manage these feelings and overcome them

  1. The best way is to not pay any heed to such feelings or lowly thoughts. That which make one suffer are to be understood as not benefiting ones. Try having faith and courage in place of these thoughts and overcome this phase with right understanding, remaining positive.
  2. The best antidote ever shall be staying amongst supportive and positive ones. Be with those who like to be along with. This shall help you remain open minded and speak up about your likings.
  3. Inspiring motivation books which have motivated millions of people, reading these shall help one remain motivated and bring positive impact on our personality. Reading them shall uplift us form drowning into darkness of Loneliness.
  4. Ultimately, when the darkness due to ignorance of The Self is replaced by the light of the Knowledge of the Soul which is your real identity, there is no room for feelings like self insecurity or loneliness from within and a sense of peace ensues within. The external circumstances may or may not change but the strength to fight against them just doubles from within after attaining Knowledge of Self.

    DadaBhagwan at Dada Bhagwan Foundation

    May the world attain happiness which I have attained - Dada Bhagwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    From Lonely to Alone: How to Find Peace and Solace

    by Harsh Tripathy
    mindfulness meditation helps loneliness
    Community//

    7 Ways Mindfulness Meditation Improves Your Loneliness

    by Giang Cao Ho My
    Well-Being//

    My Favorite “F” Word

    by Bridget Cooper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.