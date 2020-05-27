Stop Comparing Yourself

The world is a noisy place, and when social media is added the volume seems to be turned all the way up. I am too guilty of listening and strolling endlessly instead of sizing myself up to the only opponent that matters which is myself. I have learned the one person you should compare yourself to is yesterday you, and here’s why.

Stop Trying to Write the Ending of your story without a Beginning

It is so easy to have lunch with old friends to find out everyone is getting married, having a baby, buying their first home, or even landed that dream job. We may even stroll on social media to see six figure deals being made, expensive cars driven off the lot, or even exotic vacations of your dreams showcased in candidate selfies.

While it’s so easy to focus on the wins we tend to forget that our old friend may have been rejected a handful of times before landing that dream job. That social media success story may have started with maxed out all credit cards, or even homeless humble beginnings before they had their breakthrough.

It is important to remember everyone has a starting point.

If you need a metal break delete all social media to quite the noise virtually and focus on the things you want to accomplish. If your consumed with self-improvement, working towards goals, working a bit harder in school or work, there is no time for the comparison game.

Self Awarness

Being self-aware is one of the most powerful gifts you can give to yourself. We often compare because we tend to underestimate our own capabilities. Have you ever heard the saying there are people with less qualifications in position your more than qualified for?

The difference between you and that person is, they decided to go for it instead of wasting time comparing themselves to others.

Make it a habit to try new things, push the boundaries like never before. Never live in a complacent state, mentally , or physically.

Be the first to know what makes you tick, what makes you happy, what makes you sad, and what motivates you. You’re the only one who can put yourself in a position to win.