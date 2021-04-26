Stop comparing, Start living…

We are our own enemies. We are our competition. We are responsible for ourselves. No one will keep on monitor & make us progress. Never compare, never watch others plate. Look at your own plate and have food. Never see others cup. First fill your cup. Its none of our business. Meaning never look what others doing, don’t compare yourself with others. Everyone is different. Everyone has their own choices, likes & dislikes.

What you are doing, how you are working hard, how you are planning, how you are managing everything differs from others. Rewards will come depends on your efforts. Don’t do the comparison. It’ll ruin our mind, our energy and most our happiness. Comparison roots to jealous, angry, hate… better never let roots to grow. Stop comparing yourself to others. Live your life & enjoy your life.