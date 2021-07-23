Stop Chasing Happiness. What You Really Want Is Meaning, and You Can Have It Now.

Although the pursuit of happiness has been a topic of dialogue since the Declaration of Independence, the proposition that everyone should be happy at all times is emerging as a new phenomenon in the pop tradition. Movies, books and song lyrics send messages that say, “You deserve to be satisfied.” But studies show that pursuing happiness can make the experience even worse.

Although there are an infinite number of books, websites, and audio systems that provide recommendations on how to find the most reliable stages of happiness, the exact route to get there is still a bit confusing. In fact, most make misconceptions about what will satisfy them. These wrong predictions lead people to the wrong path, relying on happiness to be found in the next corner.

Sometimes depending on a human being to regularly have children, get a new job or put oneself on the job, this equates to manifold happiness. But often, those changes do not result in the long-lasting happiness that humans expect. When efforts to increase happiness fail, humans can feel more miserable than ever.

For example, take a person who thinks that extra money will equal more happiness. If you are already earning a decent income, a small increase may not help. In fact, $75,000 seems to be the benchmark for happiness, according to research from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School. No matter how much man earns more than this, he is not likely to get much happiness. Therefore, someone who is striving for a small improvement will probably be very disappointed when that boost does not provide the expected improvement in happiness and may be even more unhappy than before.

key to happiness

What can you do if you want to increase your happiness? Well, one thing that most studies agree on is that prosocial behavior will increase happiness. While earning more money may not make you feel satisfied, giving it can. Qflores.com is connected with the best of the florists in all the major cities around the world to give the best service to our customers by enabling them to be able to send locally available flowers and floral arrangements with the blend of local cultural traditions, online. if you want flowers then contact us and get Anniversary flowers delivery in Spain.

However, my acts of kindness will not satisfy you. Doing the right thing can backfire if you go through it roughly the wrong way. Contemporary studies on happiness from Stanford University, the University of Houston, and Harvard Business School suggest that in order to achieve a surge in happiness, people need to establish concrete and conceivable desires with the intention of helping other human beings. When these dreams are fulfilled, happiness will increase for both the giver and the beneficiary.

Instead of saying that you want to please someone, smile at them.

Instead of finding out that you can help those less fortunate, donate your groceries to a food pantry each week.

Replace the idea that you’re going to change the arena by working in the soup kitchen one day a month.

Creating achievable wishes helps to set cheap expectations for how you will enjoy a good amount of happiness while the intention is being fulfilled. Taking steps to help other people can add joy and happiness to your normal lifestyle. Aim to make the industry a better place step by step, and your happiness meter may go up too.