Stop Being Tough On Yourself: You’ll Succeed As An Entrepreneur

As entrepreneurs, we tend to overanalyze and be critical on ourselves. Kevin Ortzman explains why you should stop being tough on yourself as you will succeed as an entrepreneur

By

Entrepreneurs can be tough on themselves at times. With statistics that state that more than half of all first time businesses fail, it becomes hard to imagine that a new company will be successful. People that have an entrepreneurial spirit are generally willing to take risks and understand that business may succeed or fail. Those that find themselves in a place where they feel like they have made a massive mistake about their entrepreneurial endeavors are often their own worse critics.

Rejection
One thing that tends to make it hard for entrepreneurs to believe in themselves are the many rejections they initially receive. They may apply for loans or attempt to raise capital in other ways and get rejected on their first attempts. Their business plan may seem great before someone tells them that they need to revise it. All of these are things that can affect the confidence and/or self-esteem of the entrepreneur that is trying to get started. What entrepreneurs will realize over time is that everyone experiences rejection in some form or another. The most successful entrepreneurs faced rejection many times in the early stages. There are a lot of entrepreneurs that have ideas that were not appealing to the broader economy..

Don’t take it personally
Entrepreneurs must avoid taking rejections personally. It can be a steep road to get a business off the ground in the early stages. There may be some financial difficulties in the beginning. As entrepreneurs you must refuse to give up. It may seem hard at times, but giving up on something just because someone has rejected the idea is not going to help any entrepreneur overcome adversity and become successful.

Seminars
Entrepreneurial seminars can be a great motivator as you listen to the trials and tribulations of others that have been in your shoes at some point in time. There are a lot of entrepreneurs that are successful today that have a lot of horror stories about getting started. Most entrepreneurs understand the dilemma of when no one wants to invest in your idea. When entrepreneurs can hear from others that have gone through the same type of struggles, it can inspire them.

Kevin Ortzman

No stranger to hard work, Kevin Ortzman has spent his career building expertise and knowledge within the casino industry. He got his start in the area years ago, parking cars for casinos and building his career from the ground up. Now, most recently in his career, Kevin Ortzman served as the Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Until recently, Kevin also sat on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Additionally in his career, Kevin served as a Trustee and Board Member for the Southern Nevada Culinary & Bartenders Pension Trust as well as the Regional CFO/VP of Finance and Assistant General Manager at Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally's Hotel Casino Integrated Resorts.

Kevin Ortzman also took the entrepreneurial plunge in 1996 when he founded Ortzman & Associates, which he ran for 8 years.

Kevin earned his BA in Business Studies from Stockton University and his Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the University of California, Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management.

Learn more about Kevin Ortzman on his website!

