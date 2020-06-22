Stop and Smell the Roses

It’s a beautiful summer morning in the Northwest and I am about to embark on one of my favorite weekly activities – tending to my flower garden and picking a colorful, fragrant bouquet for my dining table. A couple of years ago, my Mother’s Day gift was the flowers to plant my own garden, and now I am harvesting the fruits of those labors with stunning roses and other delightful perennials to enjoy. I look forward to this time each week where I stop and take joy in the pleasure of this simple task.

When is the last time you stopped, and simply enjoyed what you are doing in the moment?

Take Time to Stop

As high achievers, you need to be careful not to miss your areas of achievement, delight, and fulfillment because you are constantly reaching for the next rung on the ladder. If you are in a continual state of chasing tomorrow you will never be able to fully enjoy today.

Now in the heart of summer, why not take time to stop and reflect on what you have achieved personally or professionally. For the moment bask in the glow. Take time to be present and experience the little things that give you great joy. It will lift your mood, and this positive attitude is catchy.

Whether you are naturally positive or optimistic person, or you tend to spend more time on the dark side of pessimism, you will be faced with difficult times and situations that cause you to plummet. Also, as leaders in your organizations, everyone is watching your example of an optimistic perspective or one of negativity. Either one will flow down to the organization so how we “show up” is vitally important.

Take Time to Celebrate

One of the best ways I have found to self-manage my own mindset is to make a conscious effort to fill my mind with good things, including activities I enjoy. Positive and uplifting input creates positive output.

Another is to take time to reflect on what is going well in your life and celebrate it. I like to record the memories of “Joy Moments” – those moments when you were so delighted you were bursting with it. When you couldn’t get the smile off your face, and it kept coming for days as the memory washed over you again. These are your memorial stones. Dwell on these things – the many, many positive things in your life.

Joy is yours to have. It’s up to you to grab it and hold it close. When you are filled with joy, it will spread to everyone around you.

This summer, take time to slow down and smell the roses. You will be glad you did.

Joy comes to us in ordinary moments. We risk missing out when we get too busy chasing down the extraordinary. – Brene Brown

Enjoy the little things in life, because one day you will look back, and realize they were the big things. – Unknown

Joy is what happens to us when we allow ourselves to recognize how good things really are. – Marianne Williamson