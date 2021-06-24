Stimulus Has A Balanced Approach To Face The Music

Stimulus is from Omaha, NE, and radiates the independent spirit. The Full Sail alum drops monthly content while rocking shows with heavy-hitters (Jarren Benton, Ubi of Ces Cru, Lil Flip, and many) on a consistent basis. He packs a rubber to the road sensibility amidst a digital age, while also delivering with the type of regularity required to make noise in today’s game. With that said, doing all of this can be utterly exhausting and requires a level-headed approach to maintaining one’s clarity and overall equilibrium.

During our most recent collaboration, the eclectic Omaha spitter elaborated on his approach to staying happy and grounded amidst the storm: Both physical and mental health can be challenging to keep up with for anyone; I try to stay physically active, usually through running. This helps me clear my head and actually write better music, which both in turn help my mental. I try to run at least a mile a day, though I get bad at getting back into the habit when returning to town from being out on the road.” I can certainly cosign the benefits of running, not only in terms of triggering our ever vital endorphins but also in terms of helping one’s breath control and overall stamina on stage. Speaking of expanding one’s lungs, Stimulus also had this to say. “I smoke a lot of marijuana too, which helps me focus and level out. The constant schedule of doing shows, making music, trying to create different content, strategizing, while making time for personal shit can get extremely stressful.. but weed definitely helps me relax, be more focused, and more efficient with my time.” The benefits of marijuana upon mental and physical health are well-documented and most importantly becoming universally accepted as a legitimate medical practice. This is long overdue, but better late than never.

Perhaps what’s most advantageous about being an artist is having an expressive outlet to release tension and turmoil. Given his output and subject matter, it’s clear that Stimulus takes full advantage of this: “Making music definitely is a big attributor to my personal mental health. I get a lot of shit off my chest through my music, directly, or indirectly. Writing music, and lyrics especially, is something I’m passionate about, so it’s fun to me. At the end of the day, I enjoy myself when being able to write good music and express myself cohesively.” Stimulus’ music is indeed cohesive, thoughtful, and exceedingly well-executed.



Provided he can maintain his current pace, then I fully expect Stimulus to garner the type of success, equity, and lifestyle that he very much deserves at this point. I’m excited for him to share what he has in store, and you should most certainly look into “E.T II” as well as his other recent output because it really showcases the versatility of Jai’s influences and overall skillset. Keep up with what’s new and exciting in the world of Stimulus by following him across platforms below: