Stilton Butchers’ Migration to an E-Commerce Platform Saves the Company During the Pandemic

By

Adding an e-commerce platform to his gourmet meat business was on James Morgan’s mind even before the pandemic forced countries to implement lockdowns last March 2020. Needless to say, the brewing idea came in very handy when Morgan was compelled to strategize for Stilton Butchers to survive the detrimental effects of the lockdown in the United Kingdom. As it turns out, the move became the company’s saving grace at a time when businesses were forced to close down either temporarily or permanently. 

“I built the business alongside my father, Peter Morgan, who sadly passed away last year,” James Morgan reveals. “We realized there was an ever-growing demand for high-quality meat to be delivered directly to your door, alongside the growth of home deliveries from the big supermarket brands. We really believe in the business, everything we stand for, and we offer a service that the supermarkets can’t match,” he concludes. 

Morgan did not only succeed in rebranding his father’s legacy and elevating its image, but he also successfully exceeded clients’ expectations by ensuring that deliveries arrive in good condition with the use of high-performance thermal insulation packages. These special features allow the frozen meat to stay chilled for at least 72 hours from the time it leaves the plant. 

James Morgan is nothing but excited about the future of Stilton Butchers as expanding his delivery services in Europe is currently on top of his list. Working even harder to make the company the leading and biggest supplier of the finest gourmet meat in the UK and Europe are two things that he knows are highly achievable with the help of his reliable and committed employees. 

Without guarantees that the pandemic will soon be over, Stilton Butchers will likely dominate Europe with its remarkable delivery service, customer service, and excellent meat quality. James Morgan has not only stayed true to the legacy of his father, but he has also added value to the 43-year-old meat company. 

Morgan advises fellow entrepreneurs to brave this unexpected and terrifying season by learning to adapt to the change overtaking all of humanity. It is in adapting that a business will not only survive but also thrive. Staying positive is also key to making sure that the end goal is accomplished. Having applied all these himself to ensure the survival of Stilton Butchers, he is confident that others will be able to save their businesses as well. 

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

