Stillness and flow

Firstly, I’d like to state that I am in that phase of life where ‘I am driven to do more, motivated by a vision to contribute to a world that I felt was missing something important that I was intended to give.’



I have my pangs of stillness and that gives me immense joy. It also replenishes my strength & courage to take on the next leg of ‘doing stuff’.



Yet in this ever so demanding world, I admit I find it difficult to have prolonged period of stillness.

My inner voice nudges me towards it, yet I move into the action state.



Is it age? Is it hormones? Is it just a phase? I have not much clue.

Going with the flow is a recent lesson and I’m doing just that presently.