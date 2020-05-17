Still Here, Still Wondering — Mark Nepo

AFTER MIRA

One day, we think we dare to love

but find we’ve already given our heart

and have no choice but to work our fingers

in that unexpected garden. And unimaginable

things grow. However long the entwining of

aliveness lasts, we feel blessed, like the one

dragonfly allowed to light on the one lily pad

floating on the one calm patch of lake. And

in some moment below all we’ve been

taught, we know Heaven is wherever the

heart gives itself away. Then, after what

seems a lifetime and always too soon, what

we love dies or goes away and the tectonic

plates on which our life stands heave and

break and the heart we so freely gave, now

entangled with the world, is ripped apart.

Nothing makes sense while in this rear-

ranging pain. Nothing. No matter what

others say, nothing is of comfort while

the heart is reforged in the furnace no

one asks for. Under it all, some infinite

part of us knows that this too, painful as

it is, is the inexplicable continuance of love:

how fires become the bed of seeds yet to be

sown, how mountains crumble into valleys,

how lovers are stilled into their wisdom,

how those who reach for the stars become

their own light. Against our will, our heart

is remade by the angel of grief who grips

the center of our life, shaking everything

dead within us from our branches, until

the heart condenses to a diamond.

Hard as this is to endure,

this too is a miracle.

—Inside the Miracle

