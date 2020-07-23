“Stick to your vision.” With Candice Georgiadis & Skylar Eva Green

Stick to your vision. Once upon a time, you have decided that you have a dream, go, and get it! Each time you feel down, in your mind go back to the day you first had that vision and in your mind’s eye, see what you saw, feel what you felt, remind yourself how happy and enthusiastic you were back then. Remind your self what is it going to feel like when you finally achieve it and keep going. Think of your motivation- what drives you?

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Skylar Eva Green.

Owner of wellbeing clinic Natural Healing Wellbeing Centre in London, alternative healing practitioner Skylar Eva Green strives to guide individuals to enhance their emotional well-being, manage pain and stress, and maintain balance in their daily lives.

Skylar is a qualified teacher and Master of Reiki Healing and is certified in Clinical Hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). She specializes mainly in Reiki Healing and is passionate about sharing her knowledge to heal others.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Iwas born in a little city close to a lake, when I was a teenager, I had to leave that place. Suddenly I found myself on the island. I came across many struggles, but I have also experienced many unforgettable and beautiful moments. I am grateful for both, good and bad things. Once upon a time, life seemed like a foggy forest. One night, questions started popping into my mind, such as: “Who am I and what is my mission on here on this planet “I sat down in the safe place and I started meditating. I faced my own self. Thoughts and ideas started flowing in and I realized that I have a life purpose and this life purpose is to serve all living beings, the planet, and the universe. Following the previous event, I decided to become a Reiki Healer — this is my calling. Today I am a Reiki Master and Teacher. I am also learning about Krishna and going deeper into practicing spiritual life. I have published a book (a well-being guide “The Human: Mind and Soul”) and I recently started studying herbs.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently streaming free online Reiki Healing sessions from my Facebook page every Sunday at 10:30am. Sending healing and positive vibes to all living entities and our planet. You can find me by searching

Ok, thank you for that. I would like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Once when I was a teenager, I found myself surrounded in the circle of negative people who kept telling me that I will end up being a rubbish for the rest of my life. I am generally a stubborn person in nature and at that time I was in the mood of a polarity responder. I felt quite upset when I was told such things and because of that feeling, I really wanted to prove them wrong and this was my primary motivation to take action towards new achievements. I began with learning a new language (successfully achieved) then I decided to challenge myself academically. I have completed many courses including all levels of Apprenticeships. I currently work as a manager at the hospital, I am a Reiki Healer and Author. I am in very blessed relationship and at the end, I did not end up being a rubbish ha ha ha

This is just my very simple example, yet it really highlights the importance of motivation, determination and vision.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong?

Yeeesssssssss!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. I am grateful to my partner who is always helping me to become a better version of myself.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

When I was a teenager, close my family members always criticized me and I remember hearing phrases such as “You are doing everything wrong” “You will never achieve anything in life” etc. Such bullies can ruin a child’s life. Association is extremely important and has a huge influence on how we think and how we behave, therefore its important to associate with people who can inspire, motivate, and empower us. Because I went through that journey, I understood that such people are unhappy themselves. I am trying to be compassionate towards them, send them positive vibes, yet keep a healthy distance and follow my vision.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Sure.

First- stick to your vision. Once upon a time, you have decided that you have a dream, go, and get it! Each time you feel down, in your mind go back to the day you first had that vision and in your mind’s eye, see what you saw, feel what you felt, remind yourself how happy and enthusiastic you were back then. Remind your self what is it going to feel like when you finally achieve it and keep going. Think of your motivation- what drives you?

Second- Acceptance- You must accept the fact that there are many harmful people out there. Negative people and bullies always existed and sooner or later you will come across one and when that happens you can just become an observer , don’t engage with what is being said, just imagine you are an observer, perhaps you can acknowledge : aw, there is some anger in my mind, or aww, there is an uncomfortable emotion passing etc.

Third- Tolerance- Tolerance leads to less stress and greater happiness. On that note I thought of sharing with you an ancient Vedic scripture which says:

O son of Kunti, the contact between the senses and the sense objects gives rise to fleeting perceptions of happiness and distress. These are non-permanent and come and go like the winter and summer seasons. O descendent of Bharat, one must learn to tolerate them without being disturbed.

Bhagavad Gita 2.14

Fourth- Visualization: Try this exercise:

Think of an unwanted memory or a thought that bothers you. Notice the image it summons and how it makes you feel. Now make this image black and white in your mind’s eye and shrink it to the size of a dot. Push it far into the distance; so far you can barely see it. Notice what has changed.

Fifth- Use your Imagination to spin your emotions:

Take a deep breath and relax Focus on the area of your body where your pain, feeling or emotion resides Notice which way the feeling spins in your body Start spinning the feeling in the opposite direction; spin it faster and faster until you notice a reduction in your emotion /increased comfort. See yourself in the future, doing the things you always wanted. See yourself free and happy. Repeat as many times as necessary Open your eyes and return to your normal activities.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

Someone I know says: obstacles are fuel of my determination and it totally resonates with me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hmm. I would join /create a movement where love, support, kindness, and compassion are the primary drivers. I would also love to have a farm where I can grow organic fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Sustainable and clean lifestyle in the mode of goodness allows us to raise our consciousness. I have heard before one of the Swami saying that simple life allows high thinking.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Yes, you can follow me on my Facebook page: Healing Hands, you can find me by searching @Evashealinghands

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!