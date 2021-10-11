Sthefany Torres On Finding Space for the Present Moment

The Microsteps in the Thrive app have been instrumental in reminding me about the importance of self-care. The daily reminders encourage me to take healthy, actionable steps to help me achieve a greater work-life integration. One of the Microsteps that has helped me is to set aside a specific time each day for reflection. Another Microstep that I love is walking in nature for at least 30 minutes each day.

I started using these Microsteps to support my personal goal to optimize my health and reduce the likelihood of developing chronic conditions in the future. By practicing the Microstep of reflection, it really allows me to be more present in the moment while performing specific tasks. I also love tuning into my breathing with intention and listening to a quick Thrive Reset video during my breaks. These practices help me recenter and better connect with my work and my team.

In reference to stress reduction and burnout prevention, I would tell my younger self to be more proactive and less reactive. Stressors come and go. They will always be there in one form or another, and it’s up to each one of us to manage them and to transmute them into something positive. I would also tell myself to remember that I am only a piece of the puzzle. If I continue to build and improve on yesterday’s lessons, I can plant the seeds to approach a better tomorrow for everyone.

Speaking of seeds, one of my favorite joy triggers is acknowledging my plants. I take a minute to nurture them and admire their process of growth, which also assists in zeroing in on my own personal growth. Nature provides the extra happiness boost when I need to remember the small joys in life.

I also enjoyed attending the Power of Breath webinar that Thrive held a while back. Understanding the physiological response of breathing and practicing the Power of Breath has been very helpful for me in navigating challenging times. The Thrive workshops have been insightful and reinforce my pre-existing mindset of taking a day at a time and focusing on the power we have by focusing on the present moment.