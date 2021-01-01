Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Steven McCoy’s life story is a tale of inspiration itself

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Steven McCoy
Steven McCoy

It is only your actions that will bring you results. However, when the actions you take fail to generate your desired results, you may decide to be gentle with yourself, take a break, and not pressure yourself too hard. Instead of pushing forward, you wait around for better timing or for the right opportunity to come along–all while driving yourself into a state of stagnancy.

Everyone knows that to be successful, you have to set yourself goals. Thinking big and believing you can achieve them gives you something to strive for. It creates structure and it creates a game plan no matter how small the goals are. Unsuccessful people don’t set goals, which means, they may have a great idea but constantly feel lost trying to achieve them and causing them to give up more easily.

The world of entertainment is like a vast ocean where millions dive in to get rich or successful only a few can find the gem. If you are someone who has just started in the entertainment business and don’t know where to start look no further than Steven McCoy. Steven McCoy is one of the people who made it big in the industry and that too without having a shadow of a godfather figure. His life story is a tale of inspiration itself and his contributions to society have been invaluable.

  • Steven hosts “Sessions with Steven” show, which has a unique format of having one to one talk with eminent public figures. He often covers red carpet events too.
  • Steven McCoy started his career at the Walt Disney company. He was an intern at Walt Disney Orlando, Florida.
  • Steven McCoy was a radio host once. After the end of the internship, Steven was officially hired as Disney radio host in Newyork. He loves new york and calls it one of his most favourite places. Along with radio hosting, Steven was working with Walt Disney Theatrical production too.
  • Steven was once “Angel” for Disney’s charity program called “VoluntEARS.
  • Steven McCoy is a family man and spending time with the family is his most favourite thing.
  • Steven McCoy started his own company after the job at Disney. He is the owner of Spoken Entertainment LLC.
  • Steven McCoy is a writer and was an official screenwriter for BET Network’s “106th and Park”. Steven has also written a book titled “Sessions with Steven: The Lie I Almost Lived To Get Ahead” which will be coming out next summer.
  • Steven is a very charitable person and regularly holds many charity events.
  • Steven McCoy is a person of philosophy. This reflects in his articles, interviews and blogs. In Fact, his shows are more about realistic scenarios rather than generic entertainment bites

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

