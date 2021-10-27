Steven Kent Mirassou: “JOY ”

JOY — writing is difficult enough without approaching one’s work with a sense of possibility and happiness. To be joyful is to be open to possibilities…things never thought of before that can make great material for one’s books.

Steven is an acclaimed winemaker and a descendant of one of the oldest and most respected wine families in California, and the author of Lineage: Life and Love and Six Generations in California Wine. Passionate about writing too, he received his BA in American Literature from the George Washington University and his MA in Literature from NYU. Steven was born in the Salinas Valley and grew up in San Jose and Los Gatos before going east to college. He started his wine career in sales but found his true passion after moving into the production side of the business in 1996. Steven has made the highest-rated wines from the Livermore Valley, and he is a co-founder of the Mount Diablo Highlands Wine Quality Alliance and the President of the Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association. Steven has four adult children and he lives in Pleasanton, California, with his fiancée, Nancy Castro, and their three dogs.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for having me!

I am a professional, full-time winemaker so practically all of my time is still spent trying to make beautiful, emotionally evocative wines that add joy and richness to peoples’ lives. But I’ve been a scribbler my whole life, collecting words and story ideas in little notebooks that I wanted to explore further when I could find the time to write. I had put together about 15,000 words about what it feels like to live and work on vineyards and in cellars and about my family’s role in California wine (we are the oldest winemaking family in the US, making wine in California since before Abraham Lincoln was President). I shared the manuscript with my father, who is the fifth generation of the family in the wine business, and unbeknownst to me, he shared it with a friend who passed it on to my eventual publisher. I got an email from a gentleman I did not know one day telling me that he looked forward to publishing my book if I ever finished it. Holy cow! That email changed the course of my life and helped to add a wonderful new path that I could entwine with the wine side to give me another way to communicate stories with people. Over the course of about a year, 15,000 words became 80,000, and my first book — Lineage: Life and Love and Six Generations in California Wine was born.

I have a Masters in Literature from NYU and grew up believing that writing novels was the noblest profession imaginable…trying to get at the big truths and conveying them in an original, compelling way. My work life took a variety of turns from grad school days, but I was fortunate enough to find a career-making wine. I discovered in the process of writing my first book that wine and words are the same…each vocation is just an organized way to tell stories. With wine, I tell a story about Time — the vintage, and Place — the specific piece of magical ground from which I harvest my grapes, and Hope — the emotionally evocative (the true goal!) way that the winemaker’s relationship with earth and craft and relationship to taking care of people — Hospitality — are communicated through a memorable bottle of wine. Though I have always written, little scraps here and there, I did not know I could be a working writer until I finished my first major project. Writing is not easy, but like any other pursuit that is worth spending time on, if you love the process, putting one word after another…concentrating on that and not worrying about the end result, just loving getting the truths out, you will create something of value. The feeling of putting a good day’s work into one’s novel is addictive and is a feeling I intend to have for the rest of my days.

I am fortunate to be able to spend most of my time in the middle of incredible beauty. Whether it is a stunningly gorgeous vineyard stuck on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, like a flower petal wetted to a window, or it is my barrel-storage room on a quiet Friday where I can go and taste deeply of the wines that will eventually be used to celebrate life’s amazing moments, my work life is inseparable from my desire to exist as much as possible in the esthetic realm.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I think that coming to a writing career as late in life as I did shows that no love is really unrequited as long as one is willing to foster and feed that love. My expectations have changed over time…from being the next “Great American Novelist” when I was in school, to a writer who tries to improve each time he puts pen to paper and to show the authentic beauty and emotion that exists in practically every pursuit.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge I faced was to overcome the idea that my opportunity at a writing life had passed me by. Though I had confidence in my ability to string words together in a compelling and meaningful way, most of the writing I was doing was business-related, devoid of the emotional language that characterizes my first book. After I met my eventual publisher and realized that as long as there is desire there, a writer just needs to put the time inconsistently in order to have the opportunity at succeeding.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sometimes, I can be a little OCD with respect to the room that I write in, the notepads and pens that I need to use, and the like. I realized that dickering over inconsequential details was a way of self-sabotaging the daily work. There is nothing more important than getting the words down. Letting the color of the ink stop that progress is a really weak excuse for not making progress!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Because so much of my esthetic life revolves around the making of wine, I am exploring the history and qualitative amazingness of my favorite grape: Cabernet Franc. I am also working on a novel about a preternaturally gifted girl with the ability to tilt through Time and who may or may not be a murderous psychopath.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I met the woman who would become my wife when we were both freshmen in college. She was from the East Coast and had a preternatural grace and intelligence about her. She fit our Washington DC college scene like a round peg into a round hole. I, a kid from California, on the other hand, felt so out of place at first…not unworthy of being there, certainly, but not used to the pace of the East. At one of the seemingly ever-present dorm parties (Pink of Kink, if I remember properly, June (my wife) and I finally had a chance to talk…and we did for hours. I thought we hit it off, and when I leaned in to give her a goodnight kiss at her dorm-room door a few hours later, she closed it in my face. 30 years after that comeuppance, we had been married for 26 years, had four kids together, and I held her hand and kissed her forehead as she passed away from brain cancer in a hospital bed in our bedroom over-looking our beloved vineyard.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Life is to be lived, experienced in all of its messiness and glory. Whether it is attempting each year to make the best wine in the world or to write one’s first book, there is no tomorrow…we only have the moment that is right now to make our lives match the picture of it that we have in our heads.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

JOY — writing is difficult enough without approaching one’s work with a sense of possibility and happiness. To be joyful is to be open to possibilities…things never thought of before that can make great material for one’s books. CONFIDENCE — I spent nearly all of my early adulthood thinking I had to compete with Scott Fitzgerald or Hemingway. From my vantage point as a 50+-year-old man, I realize how ridiculous that was. It kept me from digging into my own style of writing and producing books earlier in my life. Nobody knows more about my subject (my work, my life) as I do. What I put on the page, if I do it with joyful earnestness consistently, will end up capturing some essential and contemporary truth. PERSEVERANCE — Anything that is worth doing is worth doing with passion and with the inner knowledge of how important that work is (if only to the writer). Writing can be difficult, and we need to keep pushing the rock up the hill until the work is done. CONSISTENCY — Write all the time. It is the only way to start, to improve, and to finish. The “right” pen, the “right” place, the “right” paper are just excuses for not doing the work. ACCEPTANCE — Sometimes we don’t get the image exactly right, or the right word eludes us. Acceptance of temporary difficulty is ok. In most cases, we are running marathons, not sprints, when we are writing books. One lousy day at the typewriter happens to us all. It is ok to take a breath and allow oneself a reprieve. It is also important, though, not to make a habit of it!

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study). Can you share a story or example?

The willingness to work is the best habit any artist can foster. No matter the medium, finding your way to your work each day and moving it forward, if only a little bit each day, eventually gets one to the end of the process. Each day I saw the word count go up when I was writing my first book was a source of joy. Even when I knew that what I had written was not going to be good enough for the final draft, the new material was something that I could reshape later, bring into greater focus, and make more emotionally compelling.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love to read and will read practically anything. The classic literature (for me it is American Literature of 1900–1950) means the most to me because of the dynamism of young people having survived the first great war coming back home (or to an adopted country) to make literary sense of the carnage and to tell truthful stories in completely new styles.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I spend a great deal of time trying to live with a sense of the esthetic and emotional opportunities that are open to me. It is from these subjective areas of my life that I find energy, beauty, and truth. I would advocate for the idea that while all the boxes that one fills out on a tax form are important in that they provide the financial means to live life, it is the moments we stop to see, hear, taste, smell, and feel deeply that makes the life worth living.

