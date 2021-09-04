Serena Houston of Wellington Counseling Group: “Focus on your health”

Focus on your health. Find an exercise routine that you enjoy, and be careful to not overdo it. Exercise is extremely helpful in channeling frustrations into a pleasant endorphin rush. Take time to prepare healthy meals; and if you don’t have time to cook, find healthy options to order. Prioritize sleep and catch up on rest when you are deprived. Try to limit caffeine and sugar as this will eventually lead to a crash, which could exacerbate the issue.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Serena Houston.

Serena specializes in trauma, anxiety, stress management, and relaxation training. She’s spent much of her career working to understand the effects of these issues, especially as they relate to overall health. In addition to her primary specialties, Serena has extensive experience working with a number of chronic issues, including mood disorders, severe mental illness, substance abuse, anger management, relationship difficulties, and grief after loss. She believes therapy is a powerful healing tool to help a person bloom and reach their full potential. Her goal as a therapist is to help her clients slow down, stay in the present, and take in the beauty of life.

Graduating from Northern Illinois University with a BA in psychology and a minor in Art, Serena went on to work in a nursing and rehabilitation setting with adults diagnosed with chronic mental illness, as well as serving as a group facilitator in an intensive outpatient program. That experience encouraged her to pursue her MA in Clinical Professional Psychology from Roosevelt University, during which time she worked in the university’s counseling center.

In addition to working as a Licensed Professional Counselor in the group practice at WCG, Serena is also a Nationally Certified Counselor.

Serena loves animals, yoga, hiking, music, and travel. She’s a film and TV buff who loves surrounding herself with fun, positive people. In her free time, she enjoys spending time focusing on her painting and appreciating fine art.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Chicago as an only child who never wanted to be the center of attention. I’ve always been a helper and was friendly with everyone. I was a good student and I’ve always been a leader. This led me to be elected to study abroad in England the summer before 8th grade for a student prefect program. It was such a life changing experience! I was able to meet other students from around the world with my cohort of students from Chicago. Upon graduation, I attended Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, which is the largest all-girl high school in the nation. In addition to participating in student government, I served as the Treasurer and President of the National Art Honor’s Society. I was elected to be a Kairos retreat group leader, and continued to serve on the student board where I would share my speech on forgiveness with the Junior classes. In retrospect, my Kairos experience paved the way for me to be the therapist I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As cheesy as it may sound, I felt my true calling to be a therapist in college. I was a Studio Art major with a concentration in Painting but I felt the call during my PSYC 101’s Abnormal Psychology section. I was so interested in learning about the field and that eventually led me to switch my major to Psychology (with a minor in Art). From there, I took every Psychology class that I could and was so intrigued by this new chapter. Upon graduation, I worked for a few years in a couple of different settings as a case manager and a group facilitator. Eventually, I realized that I wanted to do more and that led me to get my Masters in Clinical Professional Psychology. While graduate school was challenging, it was so interesting and I knew that I was on the right path. Once I started doing therapy, I felt so fulfilled by the work that I was doing with my clients. Luckily, I was recruited by a professor to help expand her private practice and that led me to where I am today. I’m so grateful to be fulfilled in the work that I do considering that, for some, it’s a luxury to be able to find joy in your career.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have been super encouraging in my journey. My mother jokingly calls me her “Little Magic” because I can do whatever I set my mind to. Throughout the ups and downs of my career, she has always been very supportive and continues to encourage me to do whatever my heart desires. My father, an entrepreneur, has also been a major cheerleader in my life. In many ways, he has been a mentor and has inspired me to continue to pursue my dreams. While our businesses differ, he has always been there to provide me advice about the best business moves for me and my ultimate happiness. From time to time, he reminds me to continue to push through the hard times because they are fleeting. When the dust settles, I always find a way to land on my own two feet.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Think of life like a car ride. You need to look ahead through your windshield to plan where you are going. You also need to keep an eye on your rearview mirror from time to time. Be aware of your past, but try not to obsess over it. Don’t forget to enjoy the ride! You might miss out on the little beauties and joy that life has to offer.” I often use this with my clients as a way to break down the importance of mindfulness, or living in the present. There’s absolutely value in planning for the future, but we must be careful to not worry too much as that keeps us from being present. I’m a firm believer that we are a product of our past, but that doesn’t mean that it has to determine our future. We need to learn from our history and break any negative cycles that we’ve succumbed to in the past. Sometimes, it’s really hard to not experience joy when we are mindful of the present.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m really interested in starting a podcast about mental health that integrates music. Podcasts are becoming increasingly more popular and I feel like it’s a digestible form of media that can help destigmatize mental health. Music is therapeutic for so many people, and it could play an integral role in bringing an audience to discuss issues that affect so many of us. Additionally, one of my other developing pet projects is a retreat program that integrates mental health, nutrition, yoga, art, and adventure. Traditional talk therapy can be intimidating for so many people, and I believe that an exciting retreat program could break past some of the barriers people have about therapy. While I understand that a typical retreat may not be affordable for all, I would love to develop a foundation for underprivileged individuals to be able to experience what a program like this has to offer.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion, drive, and creativity. I am a very compassionate person, and I take a lot of pride in this trait. I can empathize with someone, sometimes to a fault, and I feel the need to help them. It makes me good at what I do. I’m certainly not one to boast; but I do know that I care about the work that I do and I’ve made a difference. When I put my mind to something, I am driven to do it no matter what; especially if I am passionate about it. I’ve always been a goal-directed, future focused person and I have a lot of hopes and dreams that I would like to achieve while I’m still graced with life on this earth. Art is my first love, and I use creativity in so many areas of my life. I love to think outside of the box and I always try to look at situations from a unique perspective. While this trait is particularly useful in the art world, I believe that it is instrumental in business as a way to stand out from the crowd.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

One of my specialties is stress management and I’ve helped a lot of working professionals who struggle with anxiety; hence, I’ve become accustomed to identifying burnout even when someone doesn’t even realize that they are experiencing it . Unfortunately, in our society, it is not atypical for someone to feel burned out. There are so many people that identify themselves by what they do for work and sometimes this translates into feeling that their only value comes from how good they are at their job. I’ve done a fair share of work with a variety of clients in breaking this pattern by identifying burnout, coping with it, preventing it, and developing a meaningful life outside of the daily work grind. Additionally, it takes one to know one. I’ve battled burn out from time to time, being in the helping profession. One of my greatest strengths and weaknesses is my empathy. I love the work that I do, but it can be very challenging. I’ve done considerable work figuring out my warning signs of impending burnout, learning how to cope with it, and trying to prevent it from occurring in the future.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion that generally results from job stress; but you can certainly become burned out as a parent, student, or even as a caretaker. Caring or doing too much, for too long starts to take a toll and leaves you in a state of exhaustion. Additionally, compassion starts to dwindle and you have difficulty empathizing with others. This all builds up to a sense of feeling defeated and you may find yourself saying, “What’s the point?” Some common warning signs of burnout include: fatigue, irritability, loss of motivation, forgetfulness, cynicism, difficulty concentrating, headaches, stomach issues, difficulties sleeping or sleeping too much, etc. This is certainly not an exhaustive list.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling fulfilled, motivated, and excited by the work that you do; while also remembering to pace yourself by working towards work/life balance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Persistent activation of our fight or flight response subjects the body to measurable wear and tear. Our bodies are not meant to continue in a state of emergency, and something is bound to give or wear out. Stress makes us more vulnerable to and less likely to recover from illnesses such as asthma, cancer, common cold, diabetes, hypertension, influenza, and heart disease. Some of these being the leading causes of death. Additionally, stress/burnout is a contributing factor for certain lifestyle behaviors such as substance abuse or binge eating and that could increase our vulnerability to such illness. Outside of serious health concerns; burnout often leads to forgetfulness and difficulty focusing, which could lead to mistakes or less efficient work.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Based upon my experience, burnout tends to be a consequence of pushing yourself beyond your limits. Constant pressures everyday along with an endless task list and not enough time to complete them is a surefire way to become burned out. Long work days without enough breaks, or even coming home to do more work, are common causes of burnout. Burnout is extremely common in healthcare professionals, sometimes due to compassion fatigue.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Develop a system for stress relief. After a long, hard day; you need to be able to do something to help you decompress, even if it’s only for half an hour. Cultivate other interests outside of work by developing a hobby that brings you joy. This helps you to find meaning in life, outside of the daily grind of work. Pace yourself by focusing on a balance of work and rest. Organize your work for periodic successes. Divide hard tasks or large projects into small manageable steps to avoid becoming overwhelmed. Take breaks! The average attention span is about an hour and half; after that, we often become loopy and have difficulty focusing on completing tasks effectively. Think about when you have the most or least energy in your work day then structure your day accordingly. Assign harder tasks during higher energy times and remember to take small breaks. Sometimes it’s helpful to set a timer to remind yourself to get back on task. Focus on your health. Find an exercise routine that you enjoy, and be careful to not overdo it. Exercise is extremely helpful in channeling frustrations into a pleasant endorphin rush. Take time to prepare healthy meals; and if you don’t have time to cook, find healthy options to order. Prioritize sleep and catch up on rest when you are deprived. Try to limit caffeine and sugar as this will eventually lead to a crash, which could exacerbate the issue. Take a mental health day or a vacation. Whether you work to live or live to work, we all need time off to recharge. When you take time away from work, do just that. Unplug and live your life. Appreciate the beauty in the world by enjoying the fruits of your labor. Don’t check or respond to work emails. Refusing to do so is a disservice to you as it detracts from your time away. Be mindful of your limits and learn how to say “No”. This can be a hard one for a lot of people. We all have limits, and it’s not a weakness to admit it. There is no way that we should be expected to do everything all of the time. If you have the ability to do so, delegate tasks to individuals who have the capacity to take on more. Be proactive and communicate to your boss or team when your plate is full. Also, learn to say “No”. Sometimes it’s helpful to practice on a small scale at home, so that you can build up the confidence to set this boundary at work. “No” is a powerful word and it is your personal right to use it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Encourage your loved one to take a break (even if it’s a small one) to do something that they enjoy. Offer to help if there is something you can do. You might not be able to help with the actual work that is burning a person out, but you may certainly be able to help your partner with chores or cooking dinner. Take something off their plate, if you can. While work may be the primary cause of burn out; having to come home to cook, clean, etc. only adds to the burden they may feel. If you notice a colleague is burned out, and you have the capacity to help, offer to take a task or two off their list. Certainly don’t add more to their plate. If a friend is struggling, invite them out to socialize; and perhaps keep talk about work to a minimum, if it’s discussed at all. On the flip side, if a friend doesn’t want to go out, offer to have a relaxed and fun night in.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I think that it’s important for employers to offer more sick days (or more blatantly, mental health days) without fear of repercussions. Wellness days or workshops are also another method to help spread awareness about mental health and how to cope with commonplace issues like burnout. It’s also important for employers to stay informed about the signs of burnout and to make it a practice of checking in with all employees, especially those who are exhibiting signs of burnout. Encourage staff to take time off (ideally, paid) to recharge. Listen to staff when they express that they are struggling or that they’ve hit their limit, and offer to help balance their workload. Don’t forget to acknowledge hard work! Something as small as positive feedback could be helpful. If it’s possible, sometimes a grand gesture like a bonus, could make all the difference and help the person reconcile that all their hard work has literally paid off.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Training and workshops about mental wellness are a great way to spread awareness. There are plenty of consultants who are more than willing to help businesses improve employee satisfaction and decrease burnout. There is a very clear connection between burnout and decreased job performance. When you are overloaded with stress, attention is significantly reduced and important things go unnoticed or are completely forgotten. It benefits employers to have happy, balanced employees. I’m sure it would be beneficial to research this so that employers could see the clear correlation between work satisfaction and good job performance.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Some people push through until they crash (or plan to crash). By this point, the person may be so depleted that they don’t have the energy to do anything that would be of service to themselves. Instead, a burned out individual may sleep a lot, binge watch tv, binge eat unhealthy foods, binge drink, and/or isolate themselves. These behaviors may only perpetuate the issue and don’t necessarily help you recharge in the long-term. Pace yourself. Be proactive about taking time off and plan activities that help you recharge.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think that it is extremely important to destigmatize mental health, so that more people will seek treatment. People are often afraid of being perceived as “crazy” or “unstable” because of the way that society has looked at mental illness for generations. I think that special attention should be given to certain cultures where seeking therapy is looked down upon for one reason or another. Additionally, access to mental health services should be easily accessible for all economic backgrounds. I’ve heard a variety of people say that “therapy is for the rich” or “I can’t afford that right now” due to high deductibles or lack of access to healthcare.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Mariska Hargitay! While I love her work on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, I greatly admire her for starting the Joyful Heart Foundation (https://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org/) because of the impact that she has for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. The first initiative of the foundation developed survivor retreats and that inspired me to want to do the same. I would love to pick her brain about that process in addition to all the other impactful work that the foundation has done and continues to do.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

