Steven Gagnon on Why Organization is Crucial For Entrepreneurs | Element Media Group

Being organized is a skill that nearly all successful people share. Entrepreneurs, especially, have to be organized in order to balance a lot of individual projects and tasks. While the ideology is the same, the methodology can vary from one individual to the next. 

Flexibility and being able to make instant decisions about prioritizing a list is one of the ways that successful people work efficiently in high-pressure environments. They are just as calm-headed in neutral times as they are during chaotic ones. Some famous entrepreneurs do this by having a set goal that drives every decision, regardless of the size. Throughout every aspect of their day, they ask themselves whether each decision will bring them closer to, or further away from, their goal, and they can reassess and prioritize accordingly. 

Most entrepreneurs don’t rely on their brains to remember everything, especially in this age of technology. There are multiple tools that can be used to help keep someone on-track with meetings and project due dates. Zenkit is a crowd favorite because of its seamless communication across multiple devices and its flexible and intuitive interface. EasilyDo is a  to-do list organizer built for iPhones that lets you manage multiple lists at once. Being able to effortlessly have your data and tasks follow you is a priceless resource, which is why apps like Remember the Milk is designed for busy people on the go. This task manager is able to integrate with Outlook, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Evernote.

In addition to organizing all of your tasks, delegation is another skill that is very difficult for some entrepreneurs but is also crucial. The concept of doing everything yourself is not realistic and will end up being exhausting. If you try to handle both the big and small tasks, then the big ones will end up getting lost or falling behind. You should put your full attention where it can get the most bang for the buck and then choose which tasks to delegate to people you trust. While you are free to focus on other tasks and goals, they can be helping build your dream by your side.

This article was originally published on https://StevenGagnonElementMediagroup.com/

    Steven Gagnon | Element Media Group, Co-CEO at Element Media Group

    Based in Los Angeles, California, Steven Gagnon is the Co-CEO of Element Media Group. Steven is regarded as an expert in the entertainment industry. He possesses over two decades of experience working to develop, finance, produce, and distribute virtually all forms of media. Steven began his career in the marine industry after obtaining his degree in Marine Biology by starting a marina business with his family that spanned the east coast. His foray into the world of entertainment came in the form of an incredible opportunity that had him hooked for life.

     

    A film project was using Steven’s property when their funding fell apart while he was working at one of his properties. Steven Gagnon knew what a cool opportunity this was and decided he and his company would produce the picture. Steven Gagnon, enamored by the process and business involved, sold his marinas and began working within the sports media industry. Within years, he had become a pioneer at the company, producing great work in the world of snowboarding and skateboarding. Over time, Steven became more exposed to the film industry, and natural career progression led him to pursue the sector fully.

     

    Over twenty years later, Steven has now occupied a number of positions within the industry, most recently becoming the Co-CEO of Element Media Group, a subsidiary of Element Global Inc. The company acquires, develops, finances, produces, and distributes film, television, and Broadway shows. With many great titles on the way, Steven Gagnon anticipates their entrance into the marketplace will create a splash.

     

    Unlike other entertainment companies, Element Media Group is becoming an aggressive global studio. Some of the talent they have acquired and work with are at the top of the industry, enjoying the freedom Element Media Group offers them. Steven and his team do not believe in micromanagement, which allows the talent opportunities to decide where they want to go with their career.

     

    In the current era of entertainment, Steven Gagnon believes he and Element Media group are well-positioned to take the industry by storm. He understands that there will be a big shift from linear entertainment to digital regarding the way people console media. Devices are the name of the game anymore, and while he doesn’t see theatres going anywhere anytime soon, he believes the future of the industry will cater to devices. What’s more, Steven has prioritized migrating more exposure to local content through sophisticated platforms, opening the door for localized talent to shine and gain an audience.

