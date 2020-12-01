Steven Gagnon on Why Organization is Crucial For Entrepreneurs | Element Media Group

Being organized is a skill that nearly all successful people share. Entrepreneurs, especially, have to be organized in order to balance a lot of individual projects and tasks. While the ideology is the same, the methodology can vary from one individual to the next.

Flexibility and being able to make instant decisions about prioritizing a list is one of the ways that successful people work efficiently in high-pressure environments. They are just as calm-headed in neutral times as they are during chaotic ones. Some famous entrepreneurs do this by having a set goal that drives every decision, regardless of the size. Throughout every aspect of their day, they ask themselves whether each decision will bring them closer to, or further away from, their goal, and they can reassess and prioritize accordingly.

Most entrepreneurs don’t rely on their brains to remember everything, especially in this age of technology. There are multiple tools that can be used to help keep someone on-track with meetings and project due dates. Zenkit is a crowd favorite because of its seamless communication across multiple devices and its flexible and intuitive interface. EasilyDo is a to-do list organizer built for iPhones that lets you manage multiple lists at once. Being able to effortlessly have your data and tasks follow you is a priceless resource, which is why apps like Remember the Milk is designed for busy people on the go. This task manager is able to integrate with Outlook, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Evernote.

In addition to organizing all of your tasks, delegation is another skill that is very difficult for some entrepreneurs but is also crucial. The concept of doing everything yourself is not realistic and will end up being exhausting. If you try to handle both the big and small tasks, then the big ones will end up getting lost or falling behind. You should put your full attention where it can get the most bang for the buck and then choose which tasks to delegate to people you trust. While you are free to focus on other tasks and goals, they can be helping build your dream by your side.

