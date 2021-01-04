Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Steven Gagnon on Leading By Example During Uncertain Times | Element Media Group

Leading your business through times of uncertainty can easily take its toll on you and your team. When your business is going through a crisis, panicking is never the solution. As a leader, it is your responsibility to recognize the seriousness of the crisis, keep up morale, and move the team through these uncertain times effectively and empathetically. However, especially for new entrepreneurs and leaders, taking on a crisis can be intimidating. These tips will help you to lead by example during times of uncertainty:

Be Decisive and Let Your Team Know

During times of uncertainty, decision-making can be harder than ever before. When it comes down to making a decision in a crisis, there is a lot more pressure. However, it’s important as a leader to make hard decisions and remain calm. Staying calm shows your team strength and they will follow suit, especially when you keep them in the loop about these decisions. A leader should always be the first to announce any news or information before anyone else. It’s imperative to not let someone else or social media tell the story before you. 

Stay Honest Even When It’s Hard

No matter what, a crisis is a crisis, and something bad is bound to come out of it. Although your company or small business can come out on top, there are bound to be some downfalls along the way. Be honest with your team and let them know when something goes wrong. Keeping things from them will only lead to distrust. By staying honest, keeping to the facts, and not being overly optimistic, your credibility among your team will remain intact. 

Show Empathy Towards Your Team

To be an effective leader during uncertain times, your team needs to see it, hear it, and most importantly feel it. Listen to your team and communicate with empathy, and they will do the same. When you lead with empathy, they will follow with empathy and understanding as well. A team that feels heard and understood is more likely to follow their leader through a crisis and trust their decisions. 

Take the Time to Overview

As a leader, it is essential to take the time to circle back with your team. Make sure to review company news, going over new and old information, and answers any questions that they have. posed to you that you didn’t have answers for initially. Even if this means repeating bad news or not even having updates at all, regular meet-ups and discussions can make your team feel more at ease during uncertain times. Leading by example can be difficult, especially through a crisis, but it can help push your team through to the other side and come out on top.

This article was originally published on https://StevenGagnonElementMediaGroup.com/

    Steven Gagnon | Element Media Group, Co-CEO at Element Media Group

    Based in Los Angeles, California, Steven Gagnon is the Co-CEO of Element Media Group. Steven is regarded as an expert in the entertainment industry. He possesses over two decades of experience working to develop, finance, produce, and distribute virtually all forms of media. Steven began his career in the marine industry after obtaining his degree in Marine Biology by starting a marina business with his family that spanned the east coast. His foray into the world of entertainment came in the form of an incredible opportunity that had him hooked for life.

     

    A film project was using Steven’s property when their funding fell apart while he was working at one of his properties. Steven Gagnon knew what a cool opportunity this was and decided he and his company would produce the picture. Steven Gagnon, enamored by the process and business involved, sold his marinas and began working within the sports media industry. Within years, he had become a pioneer at the company, producing great work in the world of snowboarding and skateboarding. Over time, Steven became more exposed to the film industry, and natural career progression led him to pursue the sector fully.

     

    Over twenty years later, Steven has now occupied a number of positions within the industry, most recently becoming the Co-CEO of Element Media Group, a subsidiary of Element Global Inc. The company acquires, develops, finances, produces, and distributes film, television, and Broadway shows. With many great titles on the way, Steven Gagnon anticipates their entrance into the marketplace will create a splash.

     

    Unlike other entertainment companies, Element Media Group is becoming an aggressive global studio. Some of the talent they have acquired and work with are at the top of the industry, enjoying the freedom Element Media Group offers them. Steven and his team do not believe in micromanagement, which allows the talent opportunities to decide where they want to go with their career.

     

    In the current era of entertainment, Steven Gagnon believes he and Element Media group are well-positioned to take the industry by storm. He understands that there will be a big shift from linear entertainment to digital regarding the way people console media. Devices are the name of the game anymore, and while he doesn’t see theatres going anywhere anytime soon, he believes the future of the industry will cater to devices. What’s more, Steven has prioritized migrating more exposure to local content through sophisticated platforms, opening the door for localized talent to shine and gain an audience.

