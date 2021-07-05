Steve Oliverez of InsanelyCheapFlights: “You need the ability to generate content”

…You need the ability to generate content. If you can’t do this yourself, find people who can. Digital marketing revolves around content. Landing pages, emails, ad copy, search engine optimized website pages, all require content and your business needs to be cranking this out constantly.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Oliverez, founder of InsanelyCheapFlights.com. His other credentials include successful stock trader, author, semi-professional poker player, former presidential candidate and, as he likes to joke, Instagram model.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got my first digital marketing job back in 2007. I had very little experience, but at the time that was more than most. I had self-published a book and managed to rank second organically on Google for the term “self-published author.” It was incredibly easy to do back then with just a few inbound links. In fact, most of my knowledge came from reading “Search Engine Optimization for Dummies” the day before the job interview. Next thing I knew I was managing a 3 million dollars monthly marketing budget.

I was lucky enough to be able to learn digital marketing with other people’s money. After a while, I realized I could apply what I’d learned to any industry, which is when I left to start my own company. A few years later, InsanelyCheapFlights.com made Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest growing companies in the country, and it was due to the power of digital marketing.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Well it wasn’t funny at the time, but the budget at my first digital marketing job was so large that a minor mistake could have major consequences very quickly. One morning, I was running off a couple hours of sleep and coffee, and made some changes to the account before starting my hour-long commute into work. When I got to the office, I realized I’d put the wrong landing page in an ad — and that 10,000 dollars had already been spent sending traffic to the wrong page.

It really reinforced the importance of setting budgets and getting enough sleep.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m actually grateful towards everyone I’ve ever worked for. Not only did they give me an opportunity to earn money, but also an opportunity to learn the skills I needed to succeed on my own. I get approached by a lot of people who want to go straight from school into running their own business, but I think it’s important for every entrepreneur to start as an employee. Not only is it a great education in business but one you get paid for. If nothing else, it’ll be a reminder of why you never want to go back to working for other people later.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Obviously the past year and a half haven’t been the best time to be in the travel industry. We managed to come through the other side while unfortunately many others did not. I built the company with a primary focus on scalability, which is the first thing I ask about when someone pitches me a business idea. Scalability works in both directions, so we were able to adjust to the downturn and ready when the world started opening up again.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

It’s cliche, but drive is definitely important. I was never the type to say “that’s not in my job description.” I realized early on that if I only did what was required, I’d never learn anything new.

Back when I was working as an administrative assistant. I set a goal to double my income every year. Since I didn’t have a college degree, I had to figure out another way to move up. At each job I’d take on more responsibility and do the work people above me didn’t want to do. I’d learn another aspect of business that would then go on my resume, and I’d find a new job.

I managed to hit my goal every year for seven years.

Risk-taking is important, but I’d stress that it’s more of a liability unless it’s calculated risk taking. My father is also an entrepreneur, and I learned about risk at a young age when the family restaurant went out of business and we lost our house.

Risk is inevitable to be successful, but if you prepare for risk it can be mitigated. I didn’t quit my day job until I knew I could support myself with my own business. A couple years ago I was able to make a very risky bet in the stock market, turning 100,000 dollars into 2.5 million dollars in just a month. I never would have taken the risk if I wasn’t already in a position where I could afford the loss.

The last one can be tough for leaders and entrepreneurs, but having enough humility to accept setbacks is crucial. I’ve had some dumb ideas. They seemed like good ideas, until I tried them. It’s important to be willing to pivot when things don’t turn out as well as you expected, and not get too attached to an idea just because it’s yours. If your business model isn’t working, don’t waste more time and money because you can’t let it go.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m really excited now that more parts of the world have reopened, and I’m looking forward to helping people reengage with travel..

There are a lot of people who haven’t seen family members in over a year. So many areas depend heavily on tourism and their economies really took a hit. It’s good to see things start to turn around.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

By far the biggest mistake companies make is a lack of targeting in their campaigns. Ad networks exist to take money from advertisers, and they do a good job of it.

Regardless of your industry, there’s a lot of traffic that just isn’t relevant. If you don’t pay close attention to where your ads are actually showing, you may log in to your account only to find you’ve spent your entire budget showing ads on YouTube videos for kids. That one happens a lot, by the way.

One other mistake I see a lot, and this is usually from people higher up at a company, is when the boss wants to “own” what they see as the primary search term for their industry. For instance, a dentist who always wants to show his ad in the top ad spot on Google whenever someone in his city searches the word “dentist,” regardless of how expensive it is to outbid all his competitors. It’s more of a pride thing than a smart business decision. A less aggressive approach that spreads the budget to words like “dental crown” or “sedation dentistry” not only ends up costing less per visitor, but also captures potential customers who are closer to making a decision.

Again, though, you don’t want to go too broad. I once had a boss tell me he wanted to own “every search on Google.” We were selling cell phones, but if someone searched for “red balloons,” he wanted them to see our ad. Realizing this had the potential to bankrupt the company overnight, I refused, so he had someone else build the campaign. It did not end well.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

It’s important to have the customer journey in mind before starting your digital marketing campaign. A lot of advertisers buy traffic, point it at a page and hope they get sales. What if many of those visitors were potential customers, they just weren’t ready to buy yet?

It’s important to have a compelling offer and an easy way to purchase whatever you’re selling, but you should also give people a way to interact with you without buying something. For instance, on a travel site you can have them sign up for fare alerts with their email address. This lets you contact them later and gives you another chance at a sale. You can potentially turn a lost customer into a repeat customer.

After the sale, follow up with additional offers. For instance, if someone comes to InsanelyCheapFlights.com and books a flight to Las Vegas, we can send a follow up email showing them deals on hotels in Las Vegas during their trip dates. Obviously, you need to keep your communication relevant and helpful, or not only will you miss out on sales, you’ll find all your emails ending up in spam folders.

By focusing on lifetime value, you can turn mediocre digital marketing campaigns into highly profitable ones.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

For me, Google Ads is still king, both for sheer volume and ability to target customers. The best part about PPC marketing on search engines is that the users are literally telling you what they want. If your product is a completely new idea you might have difficulty with search engine advertising, but for most marketers it’s the best way to capture demand that already exists.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

To start with, you need to know which keywords to target, and just as importantly, which keywords you don’t want to trigger your ads. PPC networks can be aggressive in showing your ads for keywords similar to the ones you’re targeting, but this traffic isn’t always relevant.

For instance with flights, I certainly want to show my ad if someone searches for “cheap fares to Seattle.” If I’m not careful though, I could end up wasting money because the network starts showing my ad for “cheap bus fare to Seattle.”

For similar reasons, it’s important to know how to write compelling, targeted ad copy. Since you’re paying per click, you want everyone who’s in the market for your product to click your ad, and nobody else. This also helps you with the algorithms for most major PPC networks, as they reward advertisers for having more relevant ads.

The third thing you need to know is how to analyze the results. You spent 10,000 dollars and only made 5,000 dollars in sales? Maybe the issue was the landing page. Maybe it’s your offer. Maybe you’re just paying too much per click and need to lower your bids. Almost every highly successful PPC campaign starts off looking really bad, and you need to be able to find what worked and get rid of the rest.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

First and foremost, deliverability is key to any successful email marketing campaign. You’re not going to get very far if all your emails go straight to your customer’s spam folders. When someone gives you permission to email them, don’t abuse it.

Segmenting your email list is extremely important so you can get relevant offers to the right people. This helps you get a higher rate of sales and a lower rate of spam complaints.

Being able to build a solid drip campaign is essential. Basically, once someone gives you their email address, you need to have a set list of emails that will go out on a predetermined schedule. This helps keep potential customers involved with your brand.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

It’s important to know all the channels that exist in your industry, because there’s low-hanging fruit in all of them. I’ve known a lot of companies that sunk their entire budget into Google Ads, when spreading it out to other search engines, comparison sites, coupon sites, affiliate networks, and other channels would have gotten a lot more sales at a lower cost.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, you need to be testing, always. Think you know which landing page will work best?

You don’t. Test it.

Think you know what ad copy will produce the most clicks and sales?

You don’t. Test. When you do, always be willing to be wrong.

I’ve seen multi-million dollar display ad buys that were performing terribly initially. There was a great design team behind the campaign and they were coming up with beautiful ads. It was the kind of creative a brand advertiser would love, but they weren’t generating sales. No one on the marketing team could come up with a good reason why these ads were failing.

The head of sales took a look. He agreed the ads looked beautiful, but they blended into the page. He sent them back to the design team and told them to make it look more like a local used car dealership ad you might see at 2 a.m.

The results were hideous. Bright, ugly, salesy display ads — but they got far more clicks and more sales than the artful originals.

Second, you need the ability to generate content. If you can’t do this yourself, find people who can. Digital marketing revolves around content. Landing pages, emails, ad copy, search engine optimized website pages, all require content and your business needs to be cranking this out constantly..

Third, you need an approach that combines the best practices of sales and marketing when generating your content, and then goes one step further. Not only do your ads and landing pages have to appeal to potential human customers, they have to look good to robots as well.

Most PPC platforms use a bidded marketplace. Say you’re bidding 2 dollars to show your ad and your competitor is bidding 1 dollar. However, your competitor’s ad is far more compelling and is clicked on ten times more often than yours. Even though your bid is higher, platforms like Google will start showing your competitors ad more often because, overall, it makes them more money. Learning how to appeal to these algorithms is a must for a successful campaign and career in digital marketing.

Fourth, you have to love data. Data analysis is what makes or breaks a campaign. One of my favorite quotes is by famous marketer John Wanamaker: “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is, I don’t know which half.” Today, we no longer have this excuse.. With digital marketing I can see exactly where my spend is being wasted — which websites, keywords, or even geographical locations just don’t produce customers. The best part is that in most instances, I can see this data in real time. Moving money away from advertising that isn’t working and into more productive channels allows for a level of optimization that wasn’t possible before digital marketing.

Fifth, for me, is coffee. One amazing feature of digital marketing is that it can be set to run continuously, and if you’ve got profitable campaigns, you can actually make money while you sleep. In practice, however, there will be 2 a.m. phone calls when everything is broken and you’re now spending thousands of dollars an hour to send people to a blank screen. Caffeine has been a necessity.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m fortunate enough to have networked with a lot of very smart marketing professionals, and we regularly bounce ideas off each other. Regardless of your industry I think it’s always a good idea to have a solid group of mentors and peers to learn from.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a great question. I like to think I put out some good suggestions in my brief presidential campaign back in 2016. If I come up with more, I guess there’s always 2024.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can follow me around the world on Instagram. It’s been slow since 2020 but like everyone else I’m looking forward to traveling more again.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!