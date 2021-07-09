Steve Moon: “I would say my cause is helping others”

I would say my cause is helping others. There was no aha moment or anything like that. God calls us to help people. To be there for others. To pray for them and treat them as we would ourselves. In the film business, I am able to do that. I can put directors in front of talent for their films. Basically, anything in the industry that they want to do, I can introduce them to the right people.

Steve Moon is a film producer and director in Alabama. He has been in the industry for over 20 years and has worn many hats, including bringing films to Alabama and supporting local crew. Steve has had films in many festivals and currently has one in distribution, and is closing on three others.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I began writing scripts over 20 years ago. I was always a writer, having written a book in elementary school that to my knowledge is still in the school’s library. So fast forward to college, I was a graphic design major, but I stunk at graphic design. I Was a much better copywriter, so I pursued writing. In 1995, or so, I wrote a script and pitched it to several agents in the business but never hear back from anyone. Now fast forward a couple of years and there’s a trailer to a film called “Firestorm” starring Howie Long. An action film about smokejumpers. It seems my script was stolen, for lack of a better word, and developed and directed by someone else. I went to see it, and it was pretty much my film, including the back story and some of the nicknames of my characters. The only difference was this was an action film, and mine was written as a drama. I tried to sue, but couldn’t prove how my script was taken or who did it. Now fast forward to 1999, where I had a conference call with the director of “Boys Don’t Cry” and her DP. They advised me on how to produce and direct my own independent films. From there I was introduced to people in the industry and began bringing films to Alabama. I still produce and direct my own films, and now help other producers. I also have vfx artist across the globe that do vfx for major films. I work with them and local filmmakers, as well as major producers, on getting vfx for their films.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I would say the funniest thing that happened was Bruce Willis and I throwing water bottles to each other on set and eating his M n M’s to mess with him. We goofed off a bit on set, and I will say he started it! My last name is Moon, and he would say “Hey Moon, hold my water for me” then toss it to me on set. Between takes he would ask me to toss it back to him. One time he joked with me and asked if I had drunk from his bottle. I told him “No, but I did eat some of your M n M’s.” He laughed at that, and then it became a running joke on set. We would try to catch the bottles behind our backs, or go out for a pass and things like that. The PA’s were freaking out and scared to death, as were most of the skinny jeans crew.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Jason Patric is by far my favorite. I was a propmaster on two of his shows, and we immediately hit it off. He remembered me on the second show, and we would hang out together on set in the art truck before his scenes started. We had a lot in common and shared stories. He’s a great guy and very sincere. We bonded. I smoked cigars with John Cusack, that was pretty fun. I recently worked with Michael Pare’ and that was incredible. I directed that film, called 3.3 Miles. He’s an amazing guy. We had fun together and still keep in touch. We are getting ready to distribute that film. Jordan Jude is amazing. She played Emily in my film “Out of the Fight” about veteran suicide. She absolutely made that film what it is. It’s such a sensitive subject, and she found a way to bring a sense of hope and honesty to such a tragedy.

I got to work with the stunt man that was the “blue screen bear” in “The Revenant”, that was fun talking to him about that. Oh, and working with Jean Claude van Damme was fun. I was lifting some apple boxes on set one day with him, pretending to do curls. I told him he should give it a try. In his French voice, all he said, while grabbing my biceps was “Maybe you need to do them, I do not.” Then he smiled and laughed with me. Again, skinny jeans crew were scared. They are told that crew doesn’t speak to cast.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I just completed and is in distribution, “Out of the Fight.” It is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu and most other streaming platforms. Our goal is 100,000 people watching this film and sharing it with others. I’m working on funds for a film about the battle of Bastogne. I’m in prep for a film called “Diamond,” about a 70s era washed-up female rock star who now performs at a bar in her hometown. I am working on another film with Michael Pare’ and a great actor name Chris Mullinax on a gritty action drama.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Preachers. Those who bring us the message of salvation through Christ. The members of EZ Company and the soldiers of WW2 who went into battle, scared, knowing the odds of survival were against them. People that take risks and help others, no matter what people think of them. This world needs leaders, from volunteers in the community, to political figures.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I help local filmmakers and talent to break into the industry. I was given a chance, and I want to give this to others. I’ve always helped people, in my personal life and professional life. It’s about being there and doing unto others. Bringing films to the state creates jobs, and I am able to get so many locals hired on big shows, which keeps producers coming back.

With “Out of the Fight” I am able to show the world what our veterans go through when they return home. I am able to make an impact on families who need to see this. I have a project I’m trying to fund about human trafficking. I worked with a task force while writing the script. This is such an epidemic, worldwide as well as in the states.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I would say my cause is helping others. There was no aha moment or anything like that. God calls us to help people. To be there for others. To pray for them and treat them as we would ourselves. In the film business, I am able to do that. I can put directors in front of talent for their films. Basically, anything in the industry that they want to do, I can introduce them to the right people.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I would have to say college kids and people trying to get into the business if we are talking about the film. Personally, too many to list, and I don’t mean that arrogantly or however it came across. Working from home as a producer and director gives me time to be there for other people. To help them whether it’s taking someone back and forth to work that doesn’t have a car, or helping that kid that’s on drugs or from a broken home. That’s what it’s all about.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

For “Out of the Fight” all of the above can watch the film, share the film, create noise about the tragedy of veteran suicide, and get people talking about it. The families, and veterans themselves, want this to no longer be a taboo subject.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Difficult question to answer, because I love living on faith, not knowing what I’ll be working on next. I’ll try to answer though.

“You can do it.” Too many times we’re told about the obstacles and challenges, and not about the possibilities and success stories. I would like to have heard this early on, actually, rather than waiting to make the leap into film. What I did hear was “Hey Moon, I need you to come to Mobile (Alabama) and do props on this Nicolas Cage movie,” from a producer friend of mine. I made mistakes, but to this day, years later, I still work with this producer.

This question doesn’t really apply to me, because I’ve had encouragement along the way. The industry is tough, and you have to give your best. It’s also a very loyal business.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

To always remember, it’s not about you. It’s about helping someone else. Never think you’re better than anyone else. Never judge a person or their situation. Don’t be afraid of telling the truth or offending anyone with the truth. Always show love.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I’l list a few. John Leguizamo — brilliant actor and super talented.

Jason Patric — I would love to direct him in something powerful such as divorced, non-custodial fathers.

Bern Nadette Stanis, from Good Times. She was my first crush. She’s amazing a very talented still.

Gary Sinise, to promote “Out of the Fight” with his organization.

The most down-and-out people that need help. To lift them up and give them opportunities or encouragement. I suffer from depression that used to cripple me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do unto others. We live in a me society. Everything is about me me me. Look at me and my social media page. Tik Tok. It doesn’t stop. Society has forgotten to help those in need. We judge people. We blame people. We have to have the best and get all the attention for ourselves.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m not a big social media person. I use it for work mostly. They can find me on my Out of the Fight FB page and message me there, that’s probably the best way.

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!

Thanks for having me. I’m honored.