Steve Laret: “Take the time to actively listen”

You can’t teach sales without actually selling and I am certain that would break some child labor law somewhere to put a classroom full of children on the phone and measure their results. The only way to learn how to sell is to do it and then analyze it, over and over again. I spent years going door to door selling candy and cookies for school and scouts. It was hard, but I was motivated. It gave me thick skin and just enough of a taste of winning to push me forward. Those parents that don’t encourage this kind of activity in their children will find their children at a significant disadvantage in adulthood.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Laret.

Steve Laret has been helping people buy and sell homes for more than a decade in Pennsylvania, Alaska, and North Carolina and currently owns and leads The Steve Laret Team with Vanguard Realty Alliance in West Chester, Pa. His team is in the top .05% of all Realtors in the country. Steve and his team achieve unparalleled results through expert negotiation and conscientious service! Learn more about The Steve Laret Team: https://www.teamlaret.com/.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

When I bought my first home, my experience was a terrible one.

The sales agent I was working with made me feel as though I was second to all of his other priorities. When the purchase was complete, the agent walked away with a big fat check for $7,000.00 and I walked away with more questions than answers. After all was said and done — I realized I could do what he was doing — only better, and who doesn’t like putting $7,000 checks into their bank accounts? This experience launched me into my real estate career.

Prior to this experience — I was a serial entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses. But nothing was providing the upward mobility that real estate seemed to offer.

The agent who sold me my first home also happened to be my best friend’s brother. Subsequently after my not-so-great home buying experience, I ran into the agent at my friend’s wedding. Most would think this interaction would be awkward. But it didn’t end up that way for me. In fact, he came up to me during the wedding and expressed interest in bringing me onto his team as a listings agent.

Of course, I wasn’t even licensed at this point, but eventually I would take the required classes, learn as much as I could about the industry, and become fully licensed. During this period, I was also keeping an eye on that agent’s career and seeing how he kept rising in the real estate industry.

Once I was licensed, I ran into the agent during a holiday party. I immediately went up to him and told him I was ready to join the team. He told me it was possible to earn $250k per year as long as I listed and sold a minimum of 20 homes per month. I had no idea at the time what an insurmountable task that was nor did he choose to enlighten me of the fact.

Hook, line and sinker.

I joined his team and set to work getting as many sales leads as I could — listing on average around 8–15 homes per month. While it wasn’t the 20 per-month-goal I had gone in with guns blazing, I became one of the most prolific listing agents in the tri-state area.

While I became highly proficient at listing homes, the one thing I came to realize was that I knew nothing about selling them once they were listed! All of my training was around how to get the listing, the reality is that getting a listing is just the start. What no one was teaching me was how to actually sell homes. In fact, the very first agency I signed on with had as part of their training the mantra of, “Don’t let servicing your current business get in the way of prospecting for new business.” Ergo, the clients that have already trusted you with the awesome responsibility of selling their home, were not as important as the next stranger that might choose to work with you. This never sat well with me!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I stayed with the team that brought me into the business for about 18 months. It was incredibly stressful trying to meet the lofty goals that were set forth by my team lead and he had me on such a meager commission split that despite my success, I was hardly earning any money and I surely wasn’t hitting my goals. To add fuel to the fire, that same year my relationship was ending, which led me to deal with an unexpected divorce. While I don’t blame my new career path on my divorce, it certainly didn’t help my relationship either. At that point I decided it was time to return to my birthplace in Anchorage, Alaska. My father and brother were there and I had spent the vast majority of my life in Pennsylvania and it was time for a change. I spent a few weeks driving across the country and once I had had my fill of drinking beer and fishing, it was time to get back to work!

I went straight to the brokerage firm I had already been working for in Pennsylvania and due to my former team leader’s reputation nationally within that brokerage, I realized I was a bit of a hot commodity. People respected him and that gave me instant credibility. I interviewed with several of the larger teams in the office and ultimately fielded offers from several.

As the first offer came through my email, I was scrolling through the details and I immediately replied back “are you kidding me?” and that it wasn’t a worthwhile offer. Only after I had sent off that message, did I realize there was an attachment to the offer which I overlooked. I have always been a ready, fire, aim kind of person.

Shortly after, the second offer came in at a much higher and more amenable package. Within nine months I had grown the team’s business by 40%. This was the first time in my life I felt someone was paying me what I was worth. It was clear that I now understood my full earning potential — as well as my personal worth as a real estate professional.

After about a year, the firm could no longer afford my salary due to some poor investments made by the owner. They attempted to negotiate a new compensation plan but I wasn’t interested. What they were offering was not commensurate with the workload required and my then fiancé and I had had enough of Alaska. We decided to relocate to the beaches of North Carolina, where I proceeded to drink beer and play music for about a year before I would eventually get my real estate license there. It was then that I began training and coaching other agents across the country. I was primarily helping real estate teams to focus and scale their businesses. This is where I developed a passion for coaching.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

While I’m currently active with my real estate business, the one project I’m excited by and looking forward to sharing soon is a book I’m writing that’s focused on expert negotiating. The content will help anyone — whether in sales or other aspects of business — to understand the art of negotiating.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s true that many people have influenced me from the start and yes, there have been wonderful and supportive people who’ve been a part of my journey. I would be remiss if I didn’t also include everyone in the real estate business who tried to take advantage of me. I’m truly grateful for those experiences, because if it wasn’t for them and those moments, I may not have pushed myself to go into the real estate business and that has been one of the most rewarding journeys of my life.

I do believe that every curse has been a blessing.

For example, the reason I started my company, the Steve Laret Team, was because of some bad experiences both my wife (who is also in the real estate business) and I had with a previous agency. After leaving North Carolina, we made our way back to our hometown roots in suburban Philadelphia. After settling back here, we both worked for the same real estate agent. During our time there, my wife became pregnant and had to have an emergency c-section. A few short days after my wife gave birth I was asked when I would be coming back to the office. The tone of the inquiry was less asking and more insisting that I return immediately. As an independent contractor and a strong-willed person, this did not fly with me and I made my feelings known. My wife was immediately fired after that conversation — even though she was technically on maternity leave. We both had had enough of being mismanaged and mistreated.

So here I was, a new father, with a wife recovering from a c-section, and both of us no longer employed. And to make matters more interesting, we only had a few thousand bucks in the bank between us. We had to make some quick decisions and it was at that moment that we decided to launch our own team. Within nine months, our revenue exceeded a quarter million dollars.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

Through all of the experiences I have had, both positive and negative, I have managed to climb my way to the top half of the top 1% of all Realtors nationwide.

Intentionality is the driving force of my success at this point in my career. While other real estate agents obsess over leads, my team and I obsess over our clients. We pour ourselves into creating an amazing experience with real win-win results for each one. I don’t get up in the morning and think about how I will get more leads. I think about what I can do to create a raving fan out of each and every client that I am currently working with. When I do that, those clients go on to spread the word and the referrals come pouring in. We have managed to rig the game to the point where we no longer need to sell ourselves because our clients are doing it for us.

One of the lessons I teach my agents is that we’re not in the business of selling ourselves. This is a trait of so many other real estate agents — and often the perception of what most people think when they hear the term “salesperson.” I believe we’re in the business of selling homes and the business of selling homes is a SERVICE business. Too often the service aspect is forgotten by others in the industry.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

During the global pandemic, my state’s regulatory board, PAR: Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, rushed several addendums to the market to help clients feel more at ease. This could not have been a more misguided effort. What was created was an unnecessary legal quagmire in which the result was stifled communication and a blatant violation of HIPPA laws. These addendums granted unilateral rights to either party to extend transactional deadlines which could — and in many cases did — have an extremely adverse effect on the cooperating party.

The vast majority of real estate agents rushed to thoughtlessly implement these addendums into their practice while we abstained on the grounds of sheer common sense. The pandemic created an environment where we needed heightened communication and cooperation, not unilateral rights granted to either party to where they could pull the plug on a settlement without so much as even a conversation with the other side.

Our clients come to us to rise above the average and experience massive wins in real estate. When you seek the extraordinary you often find yourself alone. What we can do to give our clients comfort in this trying time is to continue to be integral thought leaders. We limit their exposure and liability through common sense intelligent practice despite the fact that we are likely to be alone in doing so. The strength to stand alone in our convictions is the same strength that is needed to persevere and win through these troubled times.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

When I first got into business, I had the misperception that when someone graduated college with a law degree or a doctorate, they were handed a six-figure job. That could not be further from the truth. The truth that I came to learn was that they, like everyone else, had to build a practice — and the only way to do that was to sell themselves. So here they are, highly educated and sufficiently capable, and yet their success will largely be determined by something they may know nothing about, their ability to sell themselves.

The reason no one teaches anyone how to sell is because the great salespeople are all busy selling! Sure, they cash in with a ghost-written book or two but they are usually trite and anecdotal at best. The pages are filled with some variation of the same old principles dusted off and repackaged with a shiny new face.

The truth is that the ability to “sell” is not widely understood and even less so documented. Some people are naturally outgoing and gregarious and those people may experience success in sales due to their natural gifts, but I doubt so many of them really understand what is working in their favor. Most people have resigned themselves to believe that success in sales is purely talent based. You either have it or you don’t. To some degree this may be true but there is no teacher like experience and intentionality.

You can’t teach sales without actually selling and I am certain that would break some child labor law somewhere to put a classroom full of children on the phone and measure their results. The only way to learn how to sell is to do it and then analyze it, over and over again. I spent years going door to door selling candy and cookies for school and scouts. It was hard, but I was motivated. It gave me thick skin and just enough of a taste of winning to push me forward. Those parents that don’t encourage this kind of activity in their children will find their children at a significant disadvantage in adulthood.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

The secret to being a great salesperson is to ensure that everything you say and do is solely for your clients’ benefit rather than your own. If your motives are pure and altruistic in nature, you will never present as anything other than a trusted consultant. Conversely, if you are self-motivated, your prospective clients will never be able to shake off the feeling that something is just not right with you. No matter what you tell them they will remain rightfully skeptical of you. Have you ever noticed that the best and most successful salespeople are usually really great and very well-liked people? Salesy and pushy are synonymous with inauthentic and disingenuous and yes, they are to be avoided at all cost.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I would have to say I excel most at the objection handling phase of selling. I keep it factual and constantly relate back to my real-world experience where I have likely solved their particular objection or concern in the past. It helps when you have a well storied history of wins. There isn’t very much a client could throw at me at this point in my career that I haven’t seen and/or successfully dealt with before. Like the Farmers’ Insurance motto: “We know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” That is the key! If I had to put my finger on a secret sauce, I would have to say it is authenticity. Any breach in authenticity is a chink in your armor. Be yourself and be your best.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

We prospect a bit differently than most real estate teams. Our prospecting is inward facing. What I mean by that is that most real estate agents buy leads, cold call, or bang on doors to find new business. We look at our existing client roster and we ask how we can create an outstanding win for this person, in this transaction, such that they will go tell others what we helped them to accomplish. We turn our clients into our sales force and they take care of the prospecting for us. After all, the best and most cost-effective leads are referrals.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

If you want to improve your objection handling you need look no further than to improve your skill set and knowledge base. When you know the answers, you don’t need to be clever. The problem is most real estate agents do not want to take the time to study. They are too busy prospecting to give a darn about actually becoming an expert. They just want to get their hands on their next paycheck.

If you are great at selling real estate, you can make surgeon money, but everybody forgets that surgeons go to school for more than a decade and accrue hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt. Then they have their residency where they sleep about three hours a night for years while making a pittance. Surgeons pay their dues and put in the time to become experts. Real estate agents don’t seem to have any interest in this practice. They just want the easy money and they want it now. Become an expert and objection handling will become second nature. Good selling is simply telling the facts.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

The whole idea of “the close” is foreign to me. My objective is to open doors and opportunities with factual information. Whether or not the prospective client walks through that door and into that opportunity is out of my control. I am sure many sales people would disagree with this and infer that they are so good that they have the ability to assert themselves in such a way that they can ensure that they single handedly and skillfully lock down business. I believe it is more likely that they are not overly self-aware, and I would be happy to put my numbers up in direct comparison to theirs. I would assert that they are likely making people more uncomfortable than they are aware of and that does not lead to repeat business. Even if they lock it down once, they are not likely to see that same client again due to the way they made the client feel. In sales, feelings become facts.

Here are the strategic steps to “close” as I see them:

1) Know the data!

2) Now that you have a solid understanding of the data, go beyond it. For example, in real estate, an agent should take the time to actually tour the other homes you are comparing the subject home to. There is no replacement for the impact of telling someone exactly why one home sold for significantly less than another because you have real time data and experience. For instance, “Yes, Mr. and Mrs. seller, I am aware that your neighbor’s home sold for $50,000.00 less than another because I toured that home and it had a strong odor of smoke or other less desirable smells. Therefore, the home needed $50k in remediation to get rid of the smells. So while it looked nice on the MLS, in reality all of the carpets needed to be ripped out and the walls and ceiling needed new coats of paint to eliminate the odors.”

This level of knowledge lets your prospective clients know that you have moved well beyond theory and what can be gleaned by looking at comparable homes. You have a deeper level of knowledge that can only be acquired by being knee deep in the water they intend to wade into.

3) Take the time to actively listen. There is a profound difference between hearing and actively listening. It takes time and commitment to learn how to be an active listener. Few people in the world see any value in it. In fact, most people in the world are hardly really listening at all, they are merely waiting for their next turn to talk. While you are talking, they are thinking about what they will say next. Even the people in your life that are closest to you do this. When you take the time to master active listening, every conversation you have will feel differently to the person you are engaging. It will feel better to them than any conversation they have likely ever had. Remember, feelings are facts.

4) Identify their pain or fear and speak only to that. When you actively listen, the client will tell you what their fears are. If you then speak only about this fact, you will successfully convey to the prospective client that you heard them, you actually listened to them and you will help them to solve their problem. Too many sales people go into a meeting with their bullet points as to why they are the very best. Then they dominate the conversation to ensure they get all their talking points out. This leaves the prospective client feeling like they just walked into a wood chipper. The truth is they care less about you and more about whether or not you care about them.

5) Don’t be afraid to lose. Prospects can smell desperation. Never let what you think they want to hear impact what they are going to hear. Always tell the truth and don’t worry about closing the sale or losing the business. Closing is just another word for trickery in sales. Closing is far less important than leaving the prospect with the genuine sense that you were there for one reason and one reason alone, to help them. “Closers” may win the battle but you will win the war!

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Systemization is a tool, but not one that should be overused. Most often I find that Systemization makes real estate agents lazy. They fall into the trap of thinking that putting someone on an automatic email drip campaign should convert the lead into an actual client. In reality, the strongest businesses still understand the value of personal touches. Again, I do not mean automatically sending someone brownies on their birthday. I mean actually calling them and asking how they are doing and then truly caring about their response. Systems do not care for people. People care for people and that cannot be outsourced.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

In a world where everything is instant and everyone is “on” all the time it is easy to fall into the trap of texting and emailing literally everything, but it is not the best way. First of all, no one is “closing” anyone via text or email. Both are excellent tools for communicating logistics and confirming that which has already been discussed. There is no replacement for face-to-face contact. At the very least you should strive for voice-to-voice contact. My general rule of thumb is that anything that has the potential to evoke emotion — either positive or negative — needs to be discussed at a minimum in the format of voice-to-voice. When conveying positive information, there is value in sharing the great news in-person or at least on the phone. Sharing in the happy moments continues to build rapport with clients. This will pay dividends when you may find yourself having to deliver the not-so-happy news later on.

Of course, when sharing those moments, it is paramount that you hear and sense your clients’ emotions so that you can keep your clients focused on the constructive reality that must now be dealt with. Consider an email or text with negative information as a hand grenade that you are simply tossing into your clients’ life. Sure, once the smoke clears you will walk the carnage and pick up the pieces, but if you called them with the same information, you could have shielded them from the blast all together. It is primarily fear that keeps sales people from doing this. Be fearless in the face of danger. That is what you are being paid to do.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

UNPLUG!!!

We have become a society of instant gratification. We are cannibalizing ourselves culturally, morally, physically and mentally. Anything worth anything takes time. Relax and give yourself the gift of patience. Build your business and your life on solid principles. Take stock in what is real in your life — from possessions to relationships. Shed excess baggage — from people to things — and make room for people and things that reflect your moral quality and standards.

Every moment you live with a phone in your hand or a screen in front of your face is a moment that you are possessed by something other than your own self-care. Cell phones and television are robbing us of our time to love. You cannot hug a child with a phone in your hand. You cannot give someone your full attention with a television on in the background. Time is the most precious commodity we will ever have. It’s time to TAKE OUR TIME BACK! Take a deep breath, shut off your phone, and find a loved one (especially one that you have not told you love them in a while) and tell them — then find yourself having a great day!

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: www.teamlaret.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thestevelaretteam

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevelaretteam/

LinkedIn: Steve Laret — https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-laret-a45261140/

Youtube: Steve Laret, Realtor — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE4j7hgFI5guxYwLrOYhExA/featured

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!