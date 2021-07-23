Steve Kelly of ELAP Services: “Second, these changes need to be driven by the employer community”

Second, these changes need to be driven by the employer community. As it stands, employers tend to be too passive in this process, just letting insurance companies handle the benefits system. They need to view healthcare the same way they do other enterprises. By applying their business acumen in this manner, employers need to explore their benefits options to achieve the most cost-effective health plans for their employees. In looking into alternative health insurance models, employers can ultimately save money and put those savings into other initiatives like employee incentive programs.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Steve Kelly.

Steve Kelly is the Chairman and Co-founder of ELAP Services, a leading healthcare solution for self-funded employers based in Wayne, PA. He is a recognized expert in the insurance, employee benefits and risk management industry, bringing more than three decades of experience solving his clients’ complex healthcare challenges. Kelly has expertise in the nuances of the healthcare and benefits industry, an unyielding passion to bring transparency and fairness to medical costs, and the desire to empower employers to be good stewards of healthcare and benefits programs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

In my mid-twenties, I began advising middle market employers with anywhere from 100–3,000 employees on issues related to workers compensation and employee benefits. My client base included mostly “main street” American enterprises, including manufacturers, car dealerships, and school districts. One of the largest pain points these employers had was expensive healthcare costs.

That is what brought me to my career path — listening to my clients. Having started multiple businesses myself, I feel a certain affinity for the people running and managing a business who are thoughtful about their employees. Each day I’m driven to help hard-working employers provide the health benefits their employees need to perform their job effectively, and I’ve instilled that passion into our business. Since co-founding ELAP Services with Woody Waters in 2003, our team understands that an employee benefits plan is much more than a level of compensation; it is about quality of life.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you began your career?

Many of the health systems that we work closely with were once strong adversaries but are now contracted partners. Where we previously fought over payments, we are now strategizing about how to bring high-quality and lower cost healthcare to our mutual clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It is not funny in the traditional sense, but I was reading a book a few weeks ago that my aunt had written called “Justice and Health Care.” The book was published in the early 1980s, but you would think it had been written today. The issues are almost identical. The language is identical in reference to underserved communities, the lack of coherent health care policies, the entitlement programs, Medicare and Medicaid versus private insurance, etc.

It’s remarkable that 40 years later, many of the discussions have not changed. The lesson here is to keep pushing for change. Staying stagnant for this many years is not acceptable. Many aspects of our health system are outstanding, but much needs to be fixed and improved upon.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do the next right thing.” It’s OK if you can’t fix everything in one day. It’s also OK if you can’t achieve all of your objectives in one day. Pick up where you left off, dust yourself off and continue to move in a positive direction. This is most meaningful when embarking on any new task or business venture. In continually doing the next right thing, you cannot dwell in the negative. Keep looking forward, and eventually you’ll look back and see the progress being made.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am currently working on two projects. As I mentioned before, at ELAP Services we work primarily with employer-based health plans. That includes anyone who receives their health insurance through their company or employer. And although these plans work effectively for individuals with a stable line of employment, many people working in high-turnover industries — like hourly wage or seasonal employees — are at a loss when it comes to where they receive their health benefits. We are trying to develop flexible health plans that will provide stable, permanent coverage for these individuals.

The second project I’m working on, in collaboration with a few other organizations and task forces, is to find ways to reduce the cost of specialty drugs, cell and gene therapies to make them more accessible for employers.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent health care provider is, of course, someone who gives the best quality of care to their patients but also, from our perspective, one that recognizes and is conscious of the cost of healthcare. Providers should have certain objectives and a plan to keep costs at a level that does not continually push higher deductibles and copays down to the workforce. We have reached a tipping point and have to consider that now more than ever, increasing health costs are going to limit accessibility and affordability.

An excellent health care provider is also one that is willing to meet with employers and speak to them as fellow members of the healthcare community, rather than insist on dealing solely with insurance companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for our healthcare system — one being that many Americans don’t have a relationship with a primary care provider. When the pandemic hit, many people had nowhere to receive information or personalized medical attention. With healthcare moving digital and the recent rise in telemedicine, primary care physicians need to adapt, from a technology standpoint, to preserve the importance of the physician-patient relationship, especially as younger, more digitally inclined generations enter adulthood. In turn, the spike in virtual care also excludes many at-risk populations, including the elderly and low-income communities. By not having direct access to certain technologies, these populations may not be provided the same caliber or quality of care. In order to correct this, we need more primary care providers or nurse practitioners to actively engage with patients on a regular basis. We also need outreach programs to educate at-risk populations on how to properly access digital healthcare.

Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share any way(s) that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The quick pivot to telemedicine was phenomenal. For instance, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia did a great job shifting, essentially overnight, to 95% virtual care. This allowed a lot of parents and patients from having to travel and risking exposure to COVID-19. The rise of virtual care provides more access to healthcare, more specifically in the mental and behavioral health services, which I believe is a very positive development.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

For employer-based care, we need to foster competition among providers and hospitals in order to drive down healthcare costs. Provider and hospital consolidation, for example, is a key factor in rising healthcare costs. Similar to any industry, the merger of two or more large companies will drive up customer costs due to the decrease in market competition. The fix, in my opinion, is simple — cut down on provider/hospital consolidations to allow physicians to compete on cost and quality of care. Second, these changes need to be driven by the employer community. As it stands, employers tend to be too passive in this process, just letting insurance companies handle the benefits system. They need to view healthcare the same way they do other enterprises. By applying their business acumen in this manner, employers need to explore their benefits options to achieve the most cost-effective health plans for their employees. In looking into alternative health insurance models, employers can ultimately save money and put those savings into other initiatives like employee incentive programs. We need to establish peer cultures for a variety of disease states. For example, implementing prevention programs for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc., could be an effective solution in lowering chronic hospitalizations. Group programs also instill a level of accountability one would not have if they are battling a disease alone. We have seen its efficacy in 12- step programs for alcoholism and in local groups such as the Philadelphia Diabetes Prevention Program. Peer support is a very powerful tool and has a lot of potential in today’s digital world. This is something that should be explored for all disease states, not necessarily just mental health initiatives and addiction. Develop health care models that will accommodate people with dynamic working situations. The current employer-based system that covers about 150 million Americans works well for those with continuous and stable employment with a single employer. But this does not extend to those with multiple jobs or employment situations that change often. We need to modify the system so that coverage follows the individual and not necessarily the employer. There is tremendous value in recognizing healthcare as an “economic engine”, especially in marginalized communities. A local example of this is an asthma prevention program, CAPP+, implemented at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where the incidence of asthma in the region is abnormally high. A physician at CHOP found kids were continuously coming in and out of the emergency room with asthma-related issues and were racking up pretty significant healthcare costs. The hospital found that many of these kids lived in homes with mold. In collaboration with the city of Philadelphia and CHOP, the nonprofit CAPP+ was formed to provide free home repairs for those suffering from environmental-related illnesses. This not only increased employment in the community but lowered hospitalizations by 50%.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The idea of activating college students to engage with seniors and low-income communities to enhance their digital literacy would be very beneficial. This would help seniors and those living in low-income communities utilize online healthcare resources and normalize the push for virtual care.

